BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will see Bengal Under 19 (BEN-U19) locking horns with Kerala Under 19 (KER-U19) at the Sehwag International School in Haryana on Friday, October 14. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Bengal Under 19 will be playing their first match after a successful domestic season. Kerala Under 19 won their first match against Uttar Pradesh Under 19 by 54 runs.

Bengal Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Kerala Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Match Details

The fourth match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will be played on October 14 at the Sehwag International School in Haryana. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19, Match 4

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sehwag International School, Haryana

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sehwag International School in Haryana looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Under 19 and Maharashtra Under 19, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Form Guide

BEN-U19 - Will be playing their first match

KER-U19 - W

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Probable Playing XI

BEN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Piryanshu Mondal, Ronit Deb, Subham Singh, Siddharth Singh, Agniswar Das, Chandrahas Dash, Rahul Prasad, Milind Mondal, Sumit Nag, Sagen Murmu, and Sukhmeet Singh.

KER-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abhishek J Nair, Pavan Sreedhar, Preetish Pavan, Kamil Aboobacker, Abhijth Praveen, M Sebastin, Niranjan V Dev, Akarsh Ak, Ahamed Imran, Eden Apple Tom, and Vijay S Viswanath.

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Sreedhar

P Sreedhar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. AJ Nair is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Venugopal

A Venugopal and S Singh-II are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Singh has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

ND Dev

ND Dev and R Prasad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Akarsh AK is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and E Apple. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Varghese is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

ND Dev

ND Dev is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

E Apple

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make E Apple the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 24 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match against Uttar Pradesh Under 19.

5 Must-Picks for BEN-U19 vs KER-U19, Match 4

E Apple

ND Dev

A Venugopal

S Singh-II

R Prasad

Bengal Under 19 vs Kerala Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bengal Under 19 vs Kerala Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bengal Under 19 vs Kerala Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Sreedhar

Batters: A Venugopal, S Singh, S Singh-II, P Pavan

All-rounders: Akarsh AK, ND Dev, R Prasad

Bowlers: E Apple, V Varghese, S Singh

Bengal Under 19 vs Kerala Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bengal Under 19 vs Kerala Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Sreedhar

Batters: A Venugopal, S Singh-II, P Pavan

All-rounders: A Imran, ND Dev, R Prasad

Bowlers: E Apple, D Khan, S Singh, VS Viswanath

