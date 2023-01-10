Bengal vs Baroda - Dream11 Prediction - Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Bengal will take on Baroda in an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in West Bengal on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEN vs BAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both Bengal and Baroda have not lost a game yet in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Bengal have won two and drawn as many. In both games that were drawn, Manoj Tiwary and Co. took the first-innings lead, while one of their wins was by an innings. Thus, with 19 points, they are currently second in the points table.

Meanwhile, Baroda have had three draws and one win so far. Out of those three draws, they took the first-innings lead in two of them. They now have 13 points and are placed third in the Elite Group A points table.

BEN vs BAR, Match Details

The Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Bengal and Baroda will be played on January 10, 2023, at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, West Bengal. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEN vs BAR

Date & Time: January 10, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, West Bengal

Pitch Report

This is the first and only game at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground this season. The pitch is likely to be a decent one to bat on but there could be some movement for the pacers early on. Moreover, the spinners will definitely come into play as the game progresses.

BEN vs BAR Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Bengal: D, W, D, W

Baroda: D, W, D, D

BEN vs BAR Probable Playing 11 today

Bengal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Probable Playing XI: Sayan Mondal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, and Ishan Porel.

Baroda Team News

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Probable Playing XI: Jyotsnil Singh, Pratyush Kumar, Mitesh Patel (wk), Vishnu Solanki (c), Shashwat Rawat, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Mahesh Pithiya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, and Dhruv Patel.

Today’s BEN vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mitesh Patel (3 matches, 103 runs, 9 catches, 5 stumpings)

Mitesh Patel has contributed decently with the bat and has been very good behind the stumps. He has mustered 103 runs in three games. He has nine catches and five stumpings to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Sudip Kumar Gharami (4 matches, 394 runs)

Sudip Kumar Gharami is in top batting form. The 23-year-old Bengal No. 3 batter has amassed 394 runs in seven innings and averages 56.28. He has already registered two hundred and as many fifties.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ninad Rathva (4 matches, 172 runs, 20 wickets)

Ninad Rathva has been effective with both bat and ball. The left-handed all-rounder from Baroda has made 172 runs, including a ton. He has picked up 20 wickets while averaging 22.25.

Top Bowler Pick

Pradipta Pramanik (2 matches, 12 wickets)

Pradipta Pramanik has played just two games but he has been superb with the ball. The 24-year-old left-arm spinner has returned with 12 wickets at an average of 11.66. He has a bowling strike-rate of 38.0.

BEN vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhimanyu Easwaran (2 matches, 417 runs)

Abhimanyu Easwaran is in stupendous form with the bat. The Bengal opener has smashed 417 runs in three innings this Ranji season. In fact, his last five first-class scores read 141 & 157 (for India A) and 170, 165 and 82 not out in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Shahbaz Ahmed (4 matches, 207 runs, 15 wickets)

Shahbaz Ahmed has had a huge all-round impact. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned with 15 wickets at an average of 24.40. He has scored 207 runs in seven innings and has remained unbeaten four times.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEN vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abhimanyu Easwaran 417 runs in 2 matches Shahbaz Ahmed 207 runs & 15 wickets in 4 matches Ninad Rathva 172 runs & 20 wickets in 4 matches Pradipta Pramanik 12 wickets in 2 matches Sudip Kumar Gharami 394 runs in 4 matches

BEN vs BAR match expert tips

Bengal have some big names like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, and Ishan Porel in their ranks. Plus, their entire team is in good form, which makes them favorite, heading into this game. For Baroda, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya and Jyotsnil Singh will be the key.

BEN vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bengal vs Baroda - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Abishek Porel

Batters: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vishnu Solanki, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Jyotsnil Singh

All-rounders: Ninad Rathva, Shahbaz Ahmed, Priyanshu Moliya

Bowlers: Pradipta Pramanik, Lukman Meriwala, Akash Deep

BEN vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bengal vs Baroda - Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Mitesh Patel

Batters: Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Jyotsnil Singh

All-rounders: Ninad Rathva, Shahbaz Ahmed, Priyanshu Moliya

Bowlers: Bhargav Bhatt, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel

