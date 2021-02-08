BEN vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona 2020-21 game – Feb 08, 2021

Match two of the ECS T10 Barcelona game will see Bengali take on the Catalunya Tigers at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona.

Catalunya Tigers will look to start the tournament on a positive note, while Bengali will look to either get back to winning ways or continue their perfect start to the season depending upon the result of the first game of the league where they clash against Men in Blue.

Team Bengali will be slightly familiar with the pitch when they go into the game, as they will play their first game a little earlier in the day while Catalunya Tigers will have to gauge the pitch based on what they get to see in the first game.

There will be no clear favourites going into the game with the tournament just getting underway tomorrow.

ECS T10 Barcelona - Squads to choose from

Bengali

Nadim Hussain, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Raashed Mir, Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Waqar Hussain, Zihad Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, Alauddin Siddique, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Mahbubul Alam, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Rakibul Molik, Arman Akhter, Hasan bin Hakim, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Al Amin Mg, Muktr Hossain, Shakil Islam, and Kausar Dipu.

Catalunya Tigers

Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Zulqarnain Haider, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Razaqat Ali, Shahzaib Akram, Aqsam Zahir, Aatif Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengali

Omar Ali, Mosharof Hossain, Riaj Howladar, Shafiqr Rahman, Tamjid Bepari, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Md Arifur Rahman, Rakibul Molik, and Nadeem Hussain.

Catalunya Tigers

Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif

Match Details

Match: Bengali vs Catalunya Tigers

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021, 3:00 PM

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Thye pitch is relatively unknown, however we expect it to be a belter given the shorter boundaries. Both teams will look to restrict their opposition to 80 and will look to chase here. Having said that the bowlers are not likely to get much help off the pitch.

BEN vs CAT ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BEN vs CAT Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Ali, Mosharof Hossain, Riaj Howladar, Tamjid Bepari, Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab,Ghulam Sarwar, Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Kashif, Nadeem Hussain

Captain: Riaj Howladar Vice-captain: Umair Aftab

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alauddin Siddique, Mosharof Hossain, Riaj Howladar, Tamjid Bepari, Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas,Yasir Ali-I,Ghulam Sarwar, Syed Sherazi, Rakibul Molik, Nadeem Hussain

Captain: Mosharof Hossain Vice-captain: Rakibul Molik