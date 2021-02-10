BEN vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona 2020-21 game – Feb 1-, 2021

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Barcelona game will see Bengali take on Fateh CC at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona.

Bengali CC have had a good start to the season, winning two in two. The team defeated Catalunya by seven wickets in their first game before going on to beat Men in Blue by three runs.

Meanwhile, Fateh CC, who were scheduled to play two consecutive games on day one, couldn't take to the pitch as the games were called off due to rain. The team is once again scheduled to play two games today.

ECS T10 Barcelona - Squads to choose from

Bengali

Nadim Hussain, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Raashed Mir, Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Waqar Hussain, Zihad Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, Alauddin Siddique, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Mahbubul Alam, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Rakibul Molik, Arman Akhter, Hasan bin Hakim, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Al Amin Mg, Muktr Hossain, Shakil Islam, and Kausar Dipu.

Fateh CC

Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vint, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengali

Omar Ali, Mosharof Hossain, Riaj Howladar, Shafiqr Rahman, Tamjid Bepari, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Md Arifur Rahman, Hasan bin Hakim, Nadeem Hussain

Fateh CC

Happy Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Iqbal Wajid

Match Details

Match: Bengali vs Catalunya Tigers, Match 15

Date: February 10, 2021, 9:00 PM

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic ground in Barcelona favors batsmen, especially with the ball coming on nicely and given the shorter boundaries.

However, with this being the fifth game of the night at the same venue, the pitch could slow down a little.

BEN vs FTH ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BEN vs FTH Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiqr Rahman, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Riaj Howladar, Hasan bin Hakim, Iqbal Wajid, Alauddin Siddique, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid

Captain: Riaj Howladar Vice-captain: Omar Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiqr Rahman, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mosharof Hossain, Kuldeep Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Alauddin Siddique, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid

Captain: Shafiqr Rahman Vice-captain: Kuldeep Singh