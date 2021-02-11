BEN vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 12th, 2021

Match 25 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has the Bengal CC taking on Gracia CC at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The week's final game in the ECS T10 Barcelona features table-toppers Bengal CC, who have won all their four games so far.

Riding on the exploits of keeper Shafiqur Rahman and Mosaraf Hossain, Bengal CC got the better of Catalunya Tigers, one of the more accomplished sides, in their last ECS outing. However, Bengali CC will need their bowling unit to step up, as they seek to end the week on a high.

Meanwhile, Gracia CC, have only played three ECS games. They got the better of Fateh earlier in the week, and ran Men In Blue close before faltering off the Golden Ball. However, they have shown enough promise in the first week of the ECS, with captain Kuldeep Lal leading his side admirably. With their players also in decent form, they will fancy a win at Bengali CC's expense.

Table-toppers Bengali CC are the clear favourites for this game, although they will be wary of Gracia CC's prowess. With both sides looking to end the first week of the ECS T10 Barcelona with a win, an entertaining game of cricket possibly beckons at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Friday.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Bengali CC

Nadim Hussain, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Raashed Mir, Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Waqar Hussain, Zihad Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, Alauddin Siddique, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Mahbubul Alam, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Rakibul Molik, Arman Akhter, Hasan bin Hakim, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Al Amin Mg, Muktr Hossain, Shakil Islam, and Kausar Dipu.

Gracia CC

Advertisement

Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

Predicted Playing 11s

Bengali CC

Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Shafiqur Rahman (WK), Riaz Howlader, Tamjid Bepari, Ariful Rehman, Alauddin Siddique, Tuhin Motalab, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim and Al Amin MG.

Gracia CC

Kuldeep Lal (C), Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Karandeep Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Tajinder Singh and Manoj Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Bengali CC vs Gracia CC, Match 25.

Date: 12th February 2021, at 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

Despite there being some inconsistent bounce, the batsmen should rule the roost at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

There isn't much lateral movement on offer for the bowlers; the batsman are likely to target the shorter side of the ground. The spinners will need to be smarter with their line and lengths.

Both teams will look to bat first, given the slowness of the track, with 90-100 being a par score at this venue.

BEN vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BEN vs GRA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rahman, W Hussain, T Bepari, V Sondhi, O Ali, M Hossain, K Singh, K Lal, H bin Hakim, T Singh and H Singh.

Captain: M Hossain. Vice-Captain: S Rahman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rahman, M Kumar, T Bepari, V Sondhi, O Ali, M Hossain, R Howlader, K Lal, H bin Hakim, T Singh and H Singh.

Captain: M Hossain. Vice-Captain: K Lal.