BEN vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 14th, 2021

Bengal have got off to a good start winning two in two, and will lock horns with Hyderabad, who have lost one and won one so far. The game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Hyderabad come into this game on the back of a thrilling six-run victory, thanks to some tight bowling. Chama Milind picked up two wickets and gave away just 24 runs in four overs.

Their opponents will aim to make it a hat-trick of wins, having won their previous game by 16 runs. Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Bengal managed to score 161/6, courtesy a maiden century from Vivek Singh.

In the chase, Ishan Porel picked up three wickets in his four overs to put the pressure on the Jharkhand batting and help his team defend their total.

While we're still in the early stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, each win could be vital in a tournament like this. Thus we could be in for a treat when these two teams face off.

Squads to choose from

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar (captain), Ravi Kant Singh, Abhishek Das, Mohammed Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Sujit Yadav, Kaif Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Ritwik Chowdhury, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (captain), Tilak Verma, Kartikeya Kak, Rahul Buddhi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth, Mickil Jaiswal, Chama V Milind, Telukpalli Ravi Teja, Himalay Agarwal, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudhvir Singh, Prateek Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengal

Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Kaif Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anustup Majumdar(captain), Arnab Nandi, Writtick Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel

Hyderabad

Kolla Sumanth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Tanmay Agarwal(captain), Bavanaka Sandeep, Pragnay Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mickil Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Yudhvir Singh

Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Hyderabad, Group B match

Date: 14th January 2021, at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens will have some turn on offer, and considering past results, the captain who wins the toss will want to field first, especially with the dew factor coming in. Anything above 160 could prove to be a par score on this track.

BEN vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreevats Goswami, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Chama V Milind, Bavanaka Sandeep, Yudhvir Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ishan Porel, Kolla Sumanth

Captain: Shreevats Goswami Vice-Captain: Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreevats Goswami, Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Chama V Milind, Bavanaka Sandeep, Yudhvir Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ishan Porel, Writtick Chatterjee

Captain: Ishan Porel Vice-Captain: Chama V Milind