BEN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group B Match

Round 5 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Karnataka (KAR) take on Bengal (BEN) at the Nehru Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Karnataka have been the team to beat in the tournament with four wins in four games. They come into the match on the back of a thrilling win over Baroda and will be looking to seal top spot with another big victory. However, they face a strong Bengal side who beat Services by nine wickets on Monday. With a good mix of youth and experience to fall back on, Bengal should prove to be a tough opponent for Karnataka in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket in Guwahati.

BEN vs KAR Probable Playing 11 Today

KAR XI

Devdutt Padikkal, BR Sharath (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, J Suchith, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak

BEN XI

Sudip Chatterjee (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Writtick Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury and Pradipta Pramanik

Match Details

BEN vs KAR, Round 5, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 9th November 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Nehru Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Nehru Cricket Stadium is a good batting track with some help available for the bowlers. There isn't much swing on offer, with the batters likely to go hard in the powerplay overs. However, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses, making for an intriguing contest between the spinners and the batters. Back-of-the-length and slower deliveries will be the go-to options for the pacers, who don't have much room for an error. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s BEN vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has been in indifferent form for Bengal in this competition, but he will be hoping to get a big one in this fixture. With Saha batting higher up the order than BR Sharath, he should get the nod in your BEN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mayank Agarwal: Although Mayank Agarwal has been in decent form for Karnataka, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones. Given his experience and ability against both pace and spin, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has been Bengal's go-to player with both the bat and ball. While he has been used as a pinch-hitter on the batting front, Ahmed will hold the key for Bengal with the ball, making him a must-have in your BEN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

KC Cariappa: KC Cariappa is one of the most skillful spinners in the Karnataka set-up, even earning a spot ahead of Shreyas Gopal. His variations should hold him in good stead and yield a few wickets in this must-watch encounter in Guwahati.

Top 3 best players to pick in BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Shahbaz Ahmed (BEN)

Mayank Agarwal (KAR)

Devdutt Padikkal (KAR)

Important stats for BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey - 140 runs in 4 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Shahbaz Ahmad - 1/14 in 4 overs vs Services in previous SMAT 2021 match

Devdutt Padikkal - 56(47) vs Baroda in previous SMAT 2021 match

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Saha, M Agarwal, S Chatterjee, A Easwaran, D Padikkal, K Gowtham, S Ahmed, KC Cariappa, P Krishna, P Pramanik and A Deep

Captain: M Agarwal. Vice-captain: W Saha

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Saha, M Agarwal, S Chatterjee, A Easwaran, M Pandey, K Gowtham, S Ahmed, J Suchith, P Krishna, P Pramanik and A Deep

Captain: M Agarwal. Vice-captain: S Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar