BEN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-final 2

Bengal (BEN) will take on Karnataka (KAR) in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Bengal finished atop the Elite Group B standings with 16 points. Led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, they’ve played some fantastic cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Two-time Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Karnataka, meanwhile, will be missing several stars in Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and Krishnappa Gowtham. Bengal, who will start as favorites, have already beaten Karnataka once by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

BEN vs KAR Probable Playing 11 Today

BEN XI

Sudip Chatterjee (c), Abhishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Sujit Yadav

KAR XI

Rohan Kadam, B R Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Vasuki Koushik

Match Details

BEN vs KAR, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, 2nd Quarter-final

Date and Time: 18th November, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a balanced one. While the pacers can thrive by taking the pace off the ball, the batters should spend some time in the middle before going big. A score of around 165 is expected to be par at the venue.

Today’s BEN vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha is a seasoned campaigner with years of experience in domestic cricket as well as with the Indian national side. In the last game against Karnataka, the Indian international scored 27 runs.

Batters

Manish Pandey is an accomplished name in Indian cricket, having represented India as well as several IPL franchises. With 176 runs in six matches, he’s the leading run-scorer for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bengal will be hoping for more consistency from their captain Sudip Chatterjee, has amassed 119 runs in five games. He should spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

All-rounders

Shahbaz Ahmed has proven to be a game-changer for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has picked up six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 4.57. Ahmed has also scored 54 runs.

Vyshak Vijaykumar has consistently picked up wickets in the competition. The Bengal batters dealt with him well in the last game, but Vijaykumar will be desperate to get the better of them this time around.

Bowler

KC Cariappa’s bowling has proven to be difficult for the opposition batters to pick out. He has scalped eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey (KAR) – 273 points

Shahbaz Ahmed (BEN) – 242 points

Karun Nair (KAR) – 242 points

Vyshak Vijaykumar (KAR) – 236 points

KC Cariappa (KAR) – 209 points

Important stats for BEN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey: 176 runs

Shahbaz Ahmed: 54 runs and 6 wickets

Sudip Chatterjee: 119 runs

KC Cariappa: 24 runs and 8 wickets

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Writtick Chatterjee, KC Cariappa, Mukesh Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith

Captain: Manish Pandey. Vice-captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Writtick Chatterjee, KC Cariappa, Mukesh Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pradipta Pramanik

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Karun Nair. Vice-captain: Sudip Chatterjee

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Manish Pandey be the top-scorer in this match? Yes No 0 votes so far