BEN vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 22nd, 2021

Bengali will take on Men in Blue in the 56th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona

Bengali have been dominant in the ECS tournament so far. They won four games on the bounce before losing to Gracia CC in their most recent ECS outing. Despite that loss, they still top the points table with eight points.

Men in Blue, meanwhile, have won two ECS games and lost as many. With five points, they are fourth in the ECS standings. Men in Blue were defeated by Catalunya in their last ECS game and come into this game as the underdogs.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Bengali

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.

Men in Blue

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

Predicted Playing 11s

Bengali

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam.

Men in Blue

Sanjeev Tiwari (c & wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa.

Match Details

Match: Bengali vs Men in Blue, Match 56.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 23rd February, 2021; 1:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona tends to favour batsmen in this format of the game. The average first-innings score on this ground is 93 runs, and the track is known to suit the pacers more than the spinners.

BEN vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BEN vs MIB ECS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiqur Rahman, Shankar Kaligatla, Tamjid Bepari, Shubhdeep Deb, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Omar Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Hasan bin Hakim, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdhury.

Captain: Mosaraf Hossain, Vice-Captain: Riaz Howlader,

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiqur Rahman, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Tamjid Bepari, Shubhdeep Deb, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Abhishek Borikar, Hasan bin Hakim, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdhury.

Captain: Shankar Kaligatla. Vice-Captain: Shafiqur Rahman.