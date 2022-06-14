BEN vs MP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Semi Final 1

Bengal will take on Madhya Pradesh in the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the KSCA Cricket Ground 3 in Alur on Tuesday.

Bengal have won all three of their matches in Elite Group B. They topped the table with 18 points and have been in superlative form lately. They defeated the likes of Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Jharkhand and could prove to be formidable here.

Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, won two of their three matches in Elite Group A. They, too, finished on top of the table with 14 points. They got the better of Punjab by a margin of 10 wickets in their most recent match.

BEN vs MP Probable Playing 11 Today

BEN XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Porel (wk), Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Ritwik Roy Chowdhary, Sayan Mondal, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

MP XI

Himanshu Mantri, Yash Dubey, Subham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (C), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Agarwal, Kuldeep Sen

Match Details

BEN vs MP, Ranji Trophy 2022, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Pitch Report

The track is fast-paced and could end up helping the seam bowlers. Batters are expected to be formidable once they’re fully set at the crease. Batting first is a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s BEN vs MP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Porel has been in great form and is a formidable presence in the Bengal middle order. He is the best choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Batters

Rajat Patidar, who recently scored a sensational IPL century for RCB in IPL 2022, has also been in amazing form in the Ranji Trophy. He has scored 420 runs in four matches at an average of 84. He will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your BEN vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Anustup Mazumder is one of the most reliable names in the Bengal batting lineup. He has performed exceedingly well in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He has scored 397 runs in four games.

All-rounders

Shahbaz Ahmed is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has been especially impressive with the bat. Shahbaz has hammered 344 runs so far and has also picked up 12 wickets.

Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya is the highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy so far this season. He has scalped 19 wickets at an average of 16.47.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEN vs MP Dream11 prediction team

Rajat Patidar (MP)

Shahbaz Ahmed (MP)

Anustup Mazumder (BEN)

Kumar Kartikeya (MP)

Manoj Tiwary (BEN)

Important stats for BEN vs MP Dream11 prediction team

Rajat Patidar: 420 runs

Shahbaz Ahmed: 344 runs and 12 wickets

Anustup Mazumder: 397 runs

Kumar Kartikeya: 19 wickets

BEN vs MP Dream11 Prediction Today

BEN vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akash Porel, Ajay Rohera, Anustup Mazumder, Manoj Tiwary, Rajat Patidar, Pradipta Pramanik, Saransh Jain, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya

Captain: Rajat Patidar, Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

BEN vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akash Porel, Ajay Rohera, Anustup Mazumder, Manoj Tiwary, Rajat Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saransh Jain, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya

Captain: Anustup Mazumder, Vice-Captain: Kumar Kartikeya

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far