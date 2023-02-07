BEN vs MP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23, 1st Semi-Final

Bengal (BEN) will take on Madhya Pradesh (MP) in the first semi-final match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEN vs MP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Madhya Pradesh won their first-ever Ranji title last year. They have looked impressive in their last five games, winning three of them. They are the team to beat in the semi-finals, with Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Avesh Khan, and Himanshu Mantri among their ranks.

Meanwhile, Bengal, a two-time champion and a 12-time runner-up are loaded with well-known stars including Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Mukesh Kumar, and Shahbaz Ahmed. They are coming off a big win over Jharkhand in their previous match.

A thrilling game is on the cards, with a place in the final at stake.

BEN vs MP, Match Details

The first semi-final match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will be played on February 8, 2023, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEN vs MP, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: February 8, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

BEN vs MP, Pitch Report

The track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is expected to have a good batting surface, with the pacers likely to get some assistance as well. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 317

Average second innings score: 222

BEN vs MP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bengal: W-L-W-W-D

Madhya Pradesh: W-D-L-W-W

BEN vs MP Probable Playing 11 today

Bengal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Probable Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep, Akash Ghatak, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Kazi Saifi, Manoj Tiwary, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami

Madhya Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns.

Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Harsh Gawli, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya

Today’s BEN vs MP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Abhishek Porel (25 runs in his previous game)

The talented young Bengal batter has been in excellent form this season and is a must-have in your BEN vs MP Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter pick

Abhimanyu Easwaran (738 runs in 6 games, Average: 92.25)

Abhimanyu Easwaran has put up impressive numbers with the bat and is the competition's fifth-leading run-scorer. He has scored 738 runs at an average of 92.25 in six games, making him a must-have in your BEN vs MP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Shahbaz Ahmed (17 wickets in 6 games, Average: 26.41)

Shahbaz Ahmed could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, having picked up 17 wickets at an average of 26.41 in six games. He is also a decent batter with good technique and has batted well so far.

Top Bowler pick

Avesh Khan (36 wickets in 7 games, Average: 17.08)

Avesh Khan has bowled brilliantly in the competition so far, scalping 36 wickets at an average of 17.08. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

BEN vs MP match captain and vice-captain choices

Akash Deep

Akashdeep has picked up 31 wickets at an economy rate of 31.10 and has an average of 21.96 in eight matches. He could be a brilliant captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh

Kartikeya Singh possesses the ability to provide breakthroughs at crucial moments. He has picked up 27 wickets at an economy rate of 2.26 in eight matches in addition to scoring valuable runs in the lower order.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for BEN vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ishan Porel 23 wickets in 8 games Gaurav Yadav 22 wickets in 7 games Mukesh Kumar 15 wickets in 3 games Sudip Kumar Gharami 636 runs in 8 games Anustup Majumdar 590 runs in 8 games

BEN vs MP match expert tips

Rajat Patidar is one of the finest batters in the game. He has scored 513 runs at an average of 51.30 in six games with a century and five half-centuries. That makes him a valuable pick for your BEN vs MP Dream11 fantasy team.

BEN vs MP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BEN vs MP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Abishek Porel

Batters: Manoj Tiwari, Anmol Mazumdar, Rajat Patidar (vc)

All-rounders: Shubham Sharma, Anmol Agrawal, Shahbaz Ahmed (c)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Deep

BEN vs MP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BEN vs MP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Himanshu Mantri

Batters: Manoj Tiwari, Anmol Mazumdar, Rajat Patidar, Anmol Easwaran (c)

All-rounders: Shubham Sharma, Anmol Agrawal, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Mondal

Bowlers: Avesh Khan (vc), Akash Deep

