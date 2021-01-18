BEN vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 18th, 2021

Tamil Nadu will look to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when they come up against an in-form Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,in an Elite Group-B clash.

Tamil Nadu have won all four games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. They are coming into this game after beating Hyderabad by seven wickets and three balls to spare.

Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up 152 runs on the board courtesy late cameos from Tanay Thyagarajan 16 (6) and Milind 24 (11). However, in their chase, Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan and Dinesh Kartick rotated the strike well and got their team over the line.

Bengal on the other hand, couldn't continue their unbeaten streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as they slumped to a 13-run defeat against Assam. Pritam Das and co kept their nerves and bowled good lines to keep the Bengal batsmen at bay.

Nevertheless, this T20 game could see a close contest as Bengal would want to go into the next round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy without depending on other results while Tamil Nadu would like to continue their perfect start to the season.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Bengal:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar (captain), Ravi Kant Singh, Abhishek Das, Mohammed Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Sujit Yadav, Kaif Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Ritwik Chowdhury, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Tamil Nadu:

Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Bengal

Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar.

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KB Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.

Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Tamil Nadu, Group B.

Date: 18th January 2021, at 7:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.

Pitch Report

Both the teams have played on this pitch, which is likely to assist the spin bowlers. The team winning the toss in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game could look to bat first.

BEN vs TN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BEN vs TN Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, Shreevats Goswami, Dinesh Karthik, Vivek Singh, Hari Nishanth, Writtick Chatterjee, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan.

Captain - N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain - Ishan Porel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Shreevats Goswami, Dinesh Karthik, Vivek Singh, Hari Nishanth, Writtick Chatterjee, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Anustup Majumdar.

Captain - Dinesh Karthik. Vice-captain - Writtick Chatterjee.