BEN vs XIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 10th, 2021

Bengali will take on XI Stars in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Bengali have had a fabulous start to their ECS campaign, winning their opening two games. In their ECS opener, they defeated Catalunya by seven wickets. They then went on to beat Men in Blue by three runs in their next match in the tournament.

Meanwhile, XI Stars’ first match in the ECS had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain. This will be their second match of the day; XI Stars will be taking on Men In Blue earlier in the day.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Bengali

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Predicted Playing 11s

Bengali

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam.

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue vs XI Stars, Match 13.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 10th February 2021, 5:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic ground in Barcelona favours batsmen in this format of the game. The average first-innings score on this ground is 120 runs, and the track is known to be better suited for the pacers than the spinners.

BEN vs XIS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BEN vs XIS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiqur Rahman, Tamjid Bepari, Tabish Qahqous, Asif Mehmood, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Omar Ali, Tanveer Shah, Hasan Bin Hakim, Hassan Khan, Umar Riaz.

Captain: Mosaraf Hossain. Vice-Captain: Riaz Howlader.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiqur Rahman, Tamjid Bepari, Tabish Qaqous, Asif Mehmood, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Aalauddin Siddique, Tanveer Shah, Hasan Bin Hakim, Nadeem Hussain, Umar Riaz.

Captain: Shafiqur Rahman. Vice-Captain: Tabish Qahquos.