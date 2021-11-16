BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Third Quarter-Final

Bengal Women will take on Delhi Women in the third quarter-final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengal have been the team to beat in the Women's Senior One Day competition. After five games, they are undefeated so far. Bengal are high on confidence after an impeccable league campaign, but will have to be careful in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Delhi finished second in Elite Group A, behind Maharashtra. The side led by Babita Negi has won four of five games in the tournament so far.

BEN-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XIs

BEN-W XI

Vanitha V R, Dhara Gujjar, Rumeli Dhar (C), Mita Paul, P P Paul, P Bala, Mamata, Saika Ishaque, Gouher Sultana, Sukanya Parida, Sushmita Ganguly.

DEL-W XI

Priya Punia, Arushi, Pratika, Ayushi Soni, Parunika Sisodia, Neha Chhillar, Laxmi Yadav (WK), Manju A, Babita Negi (C), Soni Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Match Details

Match: BEN-W vs DEL-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, First Quarter-Final.

Date and Time: 16th November, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The track looks to be a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The outfield is slow, so the batters will need to be at their best to score runs.

Today's BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Yadav is an excellent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She scored a half-century in the all-important game against Maharashtra.

Batters

P Punia has looked in brilliant nick in the competition. She has amassed 123 runs in her last three games, and will be expected to produce a big knock once again.

All-rounders

SD Bahadur is an incredible all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. She could be a fine multiplier choice for your BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy side.

A Soni, meanwhile, has been fabulous with the bat in hand. She has scored 273 runs in six matches so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

P Sisodia has been on a good run of form. With 13 wickets to her name so far in the tournament, she will look to continue her strong form.

Five best players to pick in BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team

SD Bahadur (DEL-W) – 173 points.

S Yadav (DEL-W) – 171 points.

P Punia (DEL-W) – 152 points.

P Sisodia (DEL-W) – 148 points.

A Soni (DEL-W) – 134 points.

Key stats for BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team

D Gujjar: 280 runs.

A Soni: 273 runs.

P Sisodia: 13 wickets.

S Parida: 10 wickets.

BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestions #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Yadav, P Paul, P Punia, P Rawal, D Gujjar, S D Bahadur, S Yadav, A Soni, P Sisodia, S Ishaque, S Parida,

Captain: SD Bahadur. Vice-Captain: S Yadav.

BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestions #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Yadav, P Punia, P Rawal, D Gujjar, S D Bahadur, S Yadav, A Soni, P Sisodia, S Ishaque, S Parida, G Sultana.

Captain: P Punia. Vice-Captain: A Soni.

Edited by Bhargav

