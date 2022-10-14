BEN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the Senior Women T20 League Match 

Bengal Women will take on Saurashtra Women (BEN-W vs SAU-W) in the Senior Women T20 League on Friday, October 14. The Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Bengal are third in the Group C points table, having won one out of two matches. They lost their last match against Vidarbha by five wickets.

Saurashtra also lost their opening match against Pondicherry by 25 runs and are seventh in the Group C points table.

BEN-W vs SAU-W Match Details

This much anticipated match of the Senior Women T20 League will be played on October 14 at the Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match is set to take place at 11:00 am IST.

Match: Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women, Senior Women T20 League.

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 11:00 am IST.

Venue: Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

BEN-W vs SAU-W Pitch Report

The track at the Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely.

Three out of the last four matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 3.

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 110.

Average second innings score: 90.

BEN-W vs SAU-W Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Bengal Women: L-W.

Saurashtra Women: L.

BEN-W vs SAU-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

BEN-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BEN-W Probable Playing 11

Richa Ghosh, Priyanka Bala, Parna Paul, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Tithi Swarpan Das, Dhara Gujjar, Deepti Sharma, Priti Mondal, Tithas Sadhu, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Jhumia Khatun.

SAU-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAU-W Probable Playing 11

Jayshreeba Jadeja, Mridula Jadeja, Krishna Anovadia, Meghna Jambucha, Neha Chavda, Ayushi Bhavikkumar Patel, Pooja Nimavat, Sarasvati Kanojiya, Puja Modhwadia, Dharani Thappetla, Sujan Sama.

BEN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Priyanka Bala (Two matches, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 95.45)

Priyanka bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. She has scored 21 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 95.45.

Top Batter pick

Dhara Gujjar (Two matches, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 78.94)

Dhara has been in decent form with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 15 runs at a strike rate of 78.94 in two matches. She could prove to be a great utility pick for your fantasy team for Friday's match.

Top All-rounder pick

Mita Paul (Two matches, 56 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 96.55)

Mita will be an interesting all-round option for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 96.55 in two matches, while also scalping one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Jhumia Khatun (Two matches, four wickets, Economy Rate: 7.40)

Jhumia is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide regular breakthroughs. In two matches so far, she has four wickets to her name at an economy rate of 7.40.

BEN-W vs SAU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Mita Paul

Mita could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. She has scored 56 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 96.55, while also picking up one wicket.

Sarasvati Kanojiya

Sarasvati could be a wise vice-captaincy choice for your fantasy team as she can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BEN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Mita Paul 56 runs and one wicket in two matches Dhara Gujjar 15 runs in two matches Jhumia Khatun Four wickets in two matches Saika Ishaque One wicket in two matches Priyanka Bala 21 runs in two matches

BEN-W vs SAU-W match expert tips

Mita Paul could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

BEN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Priyanka Bala.

Batters: Jayshreeba Jadeja, Mridula Jadeja, Dhara Gujjar.

All-rounders: Mita Paul, Pooja Nimavat, Neha Chavda, Sarasvati Kanojiya.

Bowlers: Jhumia Khatun, Saika Ishaque, N Oza.

BEN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Riddhi Ruparel.

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Mridula Jadeja, Krishna Anovadia.

All-rounders: Neha Chavda, Mita Paul, Sarasvati Kanojiya, K Vinod Agarwal.

Bowlers: Jhumia Khatun, N Oza, R Dabhi.

