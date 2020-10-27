Bengali CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 49 – Oct 28th, 2020

In the penultimate day of group-stage action in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020, bottom-placed Bengali CC in Group A take on an in-form Kings CC in match 49 of the competition.

Bengali CC have been poor in the ECS this season, with losses in all five of their games. Barring the match against Fateh CC where the scores were tied before Bengali CC lost on a 'Golden Ball', they have lost big in every other game.

In fact, Bengali CC are the only side in the ECS across both groups not to have recorded a win so far. They will certainly want to correct that and end the season on a high.

Meanwhile, this is also the final group-stage encounter for Kings CC. They have been in solid form in the ECS this season, losing only one of their six games in the competition. Their only loss came against Fateh CC. Kings CC, who are on a three-match win streak in the ECS, will look to enter the semi-finals on a high.

Squads to choose from:

Bengali CC: Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain.

Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.

Predicted Playing-XIs:

Bengali CC: Mosaraf Hossain, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Omar Ali, Shafiqur Rahman (wk), Riaz Howlader (c), Alauddin Siddique, Rakibul Mollik, Jahid Hasan, Rashed Mir, Tuhin Motalab, Shahidul Alam.

Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Ajamal Naseri, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman (c), Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, Saqib Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Bengali CC vs Kings CC

Date: October 28th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The first-innings scores in the ECS at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona have dropped in the last few games. Teams are getting around 85-90 runs batting first compared to 100+ totals as was the trend last week. Nevertheless, another high-scoring game could be on the cards, as the 22-yard strip is still a good one to bat on, with something in it for the bowlers as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bengali CC vs Kings CC)

Dream11 Team for BCC vs KCC - ECS Barcelona 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Omar Ali, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shahidul Alam, Jahid Hasan, Riaz Howlader, Saqib Muhammad, Shahedur Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam.

Captain: Riaz Howlader. Vice-captain: Saqib Muhammad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Omar Ali, Tahed Ahmed, Shakil Mia, Jahid Hasan, Riaz Howlader, Saqib Muhammad, Shahedur Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam.

Captain: Riaz Howlader. Vice-captain: Jubed Miah.