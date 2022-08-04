BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League B, Match 1

Bermuda and Italy (BER vs ITA) are up against each other in the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B on Thursday, August 04, at Grainville in Jersey.

Bermuda are placed at the bottom of the table, having lost nine out of their ten matches in the competition thus far. One of their games ended in a no-result. Hence, they are yet to win a single match.

Italy, on the other hand, have three wins and six defeats from 10 games under their belt. With seven points, they are placed fifth in the table, only one position above Bermuda.

Both teams will be keen to start with a win and need to play their best cricket in this contest.

BER vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda

Dominic Sabir, Kamau Leverock (c), Delray Rawlins, Khiry Furbert (wk), Steven Bremar, Zeko Burgees, Cameron Jeffers, Jabari Darrell, Stefan Kelly, Jamar Stovel, Charles Trott.

Italy

Justin Mosca, Anthony Joseph, Monu Lal (wk), Gian Meade, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Harry Manenti, Gareth Berg (c), Kevin Kekulawala, Jaspreet Singh, Hasan Ali, Madupa Fernando.

Match Details

Match: BER vs ITA, ICC CWC League B, Match 1.

Date & Time: August 04, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Grainville, St Saviour, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is expected to be balanced. Batters will need to take their time in the middle, while fast bowlers will look to pick up early wickets. Spinners might have a role to play later on in the game as well. Fans can expect a decent contest between the bat and the ball.

Today’s BER vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khiry Furbert is a decent wicketkeeper-batter from Bermuda. He can score some valuable runs with the bat and is a safe pick with the gloves behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Dominic Sabir of Bermuda is a potential batter. He has not performed according to his standards in the tournament so far, and will be keen to put up a good showing with the willow in this match.

All-rounder

Gareth Berg, skipper of Italy, was in magnificent form with the ball in the first round of the tournament. He has picked up as many as 27 wickets with the ball from 10 matches with a five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls. Gareth can also make handy contributions with the bat and is a must-pick for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Jaspreet Singh from Italy is another fine pick for this match. He picked up six wickets from four matches. Jaspreet also scored 85 runs and is capable of making some vital contributions with the bat in the lower order.

Five best players to pick in BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Gian Meade (BER)

Dominic Sabir (BER)

Kamau Leverock (BER)

Gareth Berg (ITA)

Jaspreet Singh (ITA)

Key stats for BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Gian Meade: 184 runs and six wickets.

Kamau Leverock: 540 runs and eight wickets.

Jaspreet Singh: 85 runs and six wickets.

Gareth Berg: 1520 runs and 113 wickets.

BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction (

ICC CWC League B 2022 )

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khiry Furbert, Dominic Sabir, Steven Bremar, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Gareth Berg, Kamau Leverock, Gian Meade, Charles Trott, Jaspreet Singh, Jabari Darrell, Stefan Kelly.

Captain: Gareth Berg. Vice-captain: Kamau Leverock.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khiry Furbert, Dominic Sabir, Steven Bremar, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Gareth Berg, Kamau Leverock, Gian Meade, Zeko Burgess, Jaspreet Singh, Jabarri Darrell, Jamar Stovel.

Captain: Gareth Berg. Vice-captain: Gian Meade.

LIVE POLL Q. Gareth Berg to pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far