BER vs ARG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier

Bermuda (BER) will lock horns with Argentina (ARG) in the fourth match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BER vs ARG Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

Bermuda have played one match in the tournament and have performed pretty well in that. They batted first in the match and posted a total of 173 runs in their 20 overs. While defending their score, Bermuda managed to restrict the Cayman Islands for just 77 for nine in 20 overs. They will look to maintain their form with another strong performance and win this match.

Meanwhile, Argentina have not started the tournament on a good note. They conceded 139 runs, picking up nine wickets in 20 overs. But during the chase, they lost the plot from the very beginning of the innings. All they could manage was 86 runs before being bundled out in 17.1 overs. Argentina will be looking to perform better in this match and win it in order to get their campaign back on track.

BER vs ARG Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on February 26 at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires at 11.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: BER vs ARG, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 4

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

BER vs ARG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hurlingham Club Ground will be good for bowling. The batters will find it easier in the first innings and hence the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

BER vs ARG Probable Playing XIs for today's match

BER Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

BER Probable Playing XI

Sinclair Smith (wk), Dominic Sabir, Terryn Fray, Tre Manders, Derrick Brangman, Delray Rawlins (c), Kamau Leverock, Zeko Burgess, Malachi Jones, Justin Pitcher, and JD Aibertze.

ARG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

ARG Probable Playing XI

Ramiro Escobar (wk), Aeljandro Ferguson, Pedro Baron, Agustin Rivero, Lautaro Musiani, Alan Krischbaum, Pedro Arrighi, Agustin Husain, Hernan Fennell (c), Tomas Rossi, and Santiago Rossi.

BER vs ARG Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

A Ferguson

A Ferguson will be batting in the top-order. He showed decent form in the first match and will be looking to do better in this one. Ferguson seems to be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Rawlins

D Rawlins batted very nicely in the first match. He has the highest points amongst the options available for this match and is the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Kamau Leverock

Kamau Leverock is a great utility player. He can influence the match with both the bat and the ball and will be the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

Hernan Fennell

The Argentinian skipper is a very effective bowler in the initial stages of an innings. Fennell looks like the best bowler pick for the match.

BER vs ARG Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kamau Leverock

Kamau Leverock is an impact player who can change the course of the match with both the bat and the ball. Leverock will be a safe bet for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Rawlins

D Rawlins looked good with the bat in the first match. His recent form is good and he will be a good pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for BER vs ARG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

D Rawlins

K Leverock

H Fennell

A Ferguson

Z Burgess

BER vs ARG match expert tips

The pitch will be better for batting in the first innings.So, waiting for the toss and having more batters from the team that sets the target seems to be ideal for the match.

BER vs ARG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Ferguson

Batters: D Rawlins, T Manders, A Rivero, P Baron

All-rounders: Kamau Leverock, Z Burgess, P Arrighi

Bowlers: D Brangman, H Fennell, A Husain

BER vs ARG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Ferguson

Batters: D Rawlins, T Manders, A Rivero, P Baron

All-rounders: Kamau Leverock, Z Burgess, P Arrighi

Bowlers: D Brangman, H Fennell, A Husain

