BER vs BICA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden Matches 23 & 24

Berlin CC will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Saturday.
Both Berlin CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy are making their ECS debuts in the ECS T10 Dresden. While Berlin CC boast a couple of players who have represented other teams, Berlin International Cricket Academy were formed only in 2018. Both teams will be hopeful of doing well in the ECS T10 Dresden.
BER vs BICA Probable Playing 11 Today
BER XI
Awais Zafar (c), Abhilash Anantharam, Saddam Gill, Rohit Grover, Sahil Lal, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Reuben Davies, CS Mani, Ata Ahmed
BICA XI
Arun Kumar (c), Vaibhav Patil, Chanti Pasupuleti, Sandan Chintanippu, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty, Ketan Shetty, Anilchandra Kavi, Ravi Vanukuri, Tarak Ram, Mukil Vannan
Match Details
BER vs BICA, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 23 and 24
Date and Time: 21st August, 2021, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden
Pitch Report
The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV favors the batters, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being 100.
Today’s BER vs BICA Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
M Patel could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper for his side in the ECS T10 Dresden. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batsmen
R Grover is a dependable batter at the top of the order. Expect him to play a solid knock today.
All-rounders
A Ahmad is one of the best players in the ECS T10 Dresden and should be considered as a captaincy pick for your BER vs BICA Dream11 fantasy team.
K Shetty is a left-handed batsman who can also make an impact with his left-arm orthodox spin.
Bowler
S Gill will be expected to lead the line for Berlin CC. He scored 35 runs in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Dresden.
Top 5 best players to pick in BER vs BICA Dream11 prediction team
A Ahmad (BER)
K Shetty (BICA)
R Grover (BER)
A Javvaji (BICA)
S Gill (BER)
Important stats for BER vs BICA Dream11 prediction team
S Gill: 35 runs in the ECS T10 Dresden last year.
BER vs BICA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, R Grover, A Javvaji, M Vannan, K Singh, A Ahmad, K Shetty, T Ram, A Kavi, S Gill, A Zafar
Captain: A Ahmad. Vice-captain: K Shetty
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, R Grover, A Javvaji, M Vannan, I Bukhari, A Ahmad, K Shetty, T Ram, A Kavi, S Gill, A Zafar
Captain: R Grover. Vice-captain: M Vannan