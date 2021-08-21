BER vs BICA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden Matches 23 & 24

Berlin CC will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Saturday.

Both Berlin CC and Berlin International Cricket Academy are making their ECS debuts in the ECS T10 Dresden. While Berlin CC boast a couple of players who have represented other teams, Berlin International Cricket Academy were formed only in 2018. Both teams will be hopeful of doing well in the ECS T10 Dresden.

BER vs BICA Probable Playing 11 Today

BER XI

Awais Zafar (c), Abhilash Anantharam, Saddam Gill, Rohit Grover, Sahil Lal, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Reuben Davies, CS Mani, Ata Ahmed

BICA XI

Arun Kumar (c), Vaibhav Patil, Chanti Pasupuleti, Sandan Chintanippu, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty, Ketan Shetty, Anilchandra Kavi, Ravi Vanukuri, Tarak Ram, Mukil Vannan

Match Details

BER vs BICA, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 23 and 24

Date and Time: 21st August, 2021, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV favors the batters, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being 100.

Today’s BER vs BICA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Patel could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper for his side in the ECS T10 Dresden. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

R Grover is a dependable batter at the top of the order. Expect him to play a solid knock today.

All-rounders

A Ahmad is one of the best players in the ECS T10 Dresden and should be considered as a captaincy pick for your BER vs BICA Dream11 fantasy team.

K Shetty is a left-handed batsman who can also make an impact with his left-arm orthodox spin.

Bowler

S Gill will be expected to lead the line for Berlin CC. He scored 35 runs in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Dresden.

Top 5 best players to pick in BER vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

A Ahmad (BER)

K Shetty (BICA)

R Grover (BER)

A Javvaji (BICA)

S Gill (BER)

Important stats for BER vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

S Gill: 35 runs in the ECS T10 Dresden last year.

BER vs BICA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

BER vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, R Grover, A Javvaji, M Vannan, K Singh, A Ahmad, K Shetty, T Ram, A Kavi, S Gill, A Zafar

Captain: A Ahmad. Vice-captain: K Shetty

BER vs BICA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, R Grover, A Javvaji, M Vannan, I Bukhari, A Ahmad, K Shetty, T Ram, A Kavi, S Gill, A Zafar

Captain: R Grover. Vice-captain: M Vannan

Edited by Samya Majumdar