BER vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden 2021, Final

Berlin CC will take on Britannia CC in the Final of the ECS Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Saturday.

Berlin CC were up against RC Dresden in the semi-final. Restricting their opponents to 85, they ended up winning the match by four wickets. Meanwhile, the match between Britannia CC and BSC Rehberge 1945 was interrupted by rain. Britannia won the match by three runs after D/L method was applied.

BER vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

BER XI

Rohit Grover, Abhilash Anantharam, Awais Zafar, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, CS Mani, Manish Tiwari, Sahil Lal, Imran Bukhari, Vimal Marripeddi, Saddam Gill

BRI XI

Vishal Panjwani, Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh (c), Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, MD Nizamul Islam, Richard O’Grady, Himanshu Himansh, Arjun Reddy, Sanish Goyal, Waleed Ahmed

Match Details

BER vs BRI, ECS Dresden Final

Date and Time: 28th August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick wickets and the par score here is 100.

Today’s BER vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Anantharam could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

V Panjwani is a decent player who cannot be ignored. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of over 158. He has also picked up four wickets.

All-rounders

R Singh has been hugely impressive with his all-round shows and should be considered as a captaincy choice for the BER vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Side for the ECS Dresden Final. Singh is among the top-scorers in the competition with 209 runs at an average of 52.25. He has also picked up six wickets.

F Khan could prove to be a game-changer for his side. The impactful all-rounder has scored 132 runs in eight matches and has also scalped 10 wickets.

Bowlers

W Ahmed has picked up 10 wickets in nine matches. He will be expected to lead the line for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BER vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

R Singh (BRI) – 607 points

F Khan (BRI) – 565 points

N Kraiger (BER) – 505 points

W Ahmed (BRI) – 362 points

I Bukhari (BER) – 340 points

Important stats for BER vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

R Singh: 209 runs and 6 wickets

F Khan: 132 runs and 10 wickets

N Kraiger: 95 runs and 10 wickets

W Ahmed: 10 wickets

I Bukhari: 8 wickets

BER vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today

BER vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Anantharam, V Panjwani, K Singh, R O Grady, R Singh, F Khan, N Kraiger, W Ahmed, I Bukhari, A Zafar, W Virk

Captain: R Singh, Vice-Captain: F Khan

BER vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Anantharam, V Panjwani, K Singh, R O Grady, R Singh, F Khan, N Kraiger, W Ahmed, I Bukhari, A Zafar, S Gill

Captain: N Kraiger, Vice-Captain: W Ahmed

