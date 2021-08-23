BER vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden 2021, Match 27 and 28

Berlin CC will take on Britannia CC in the 27th and 28th match of the ECS Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Monday.

Berlin CC began the tournament with two thrilling wins over Berlin International Cricket Academy. They currently occupy the top position in their group with four points. Britannia CC are the defending champions.

They comfortably beat USG Chemnitz by five wickets in their opening match but ended up falling short to them in the second game.

BER vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

BER XI

Rohit Grover, Awais Zafar (c), Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Nick Kraiger, Sahil Lal, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Manish Tiwari, Vimal Marripeddi, Alex Smith

BRI XI

Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria (wk), Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh (c), Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, MD Nizamul Islam, Himanshu Himansh, Gurpreet Singh, Sourabh Krishnatrey, Waleed Ahmed

Match Details

BER vs BRI, ECS Dresden Match 27 and 28

Date and Time: August 23, 2021, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and the par score here is 100.

Today’s BER vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Kataria could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

R Grover is a dependable batter at the top of the order. He’d be expected to get a solid knock here. He has scored 42 runs in two matches.

R Singh is an aggressive batter and is also a decent bowler. In two matches, he has scored 96 runs and has also picked up a couple of wickets. He should be considered as a captaincy choice for your BER vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy side.

All-rounders

V Marripeddi can prove to be extremely dangerous with the ball. He has picked up five wickets already.

Bowlers

N Kraiger is expected to lead the line and he has scalped four wickets so far. Kraiger has also added 64 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BER vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

R Singh (BRI) – 248 points

N Kraiger (BER) – 238 points

V Marripeddi (BER) – 159 points

I Bukhari (BER) – 139 points

F Khan (BRI) – 117 points

Important stats for BER vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

R Singh: 96 runs and 2 wickets

N Kraiger: 64 runs and 4 wickets

V Marripeddi: 5 wickets

I Bukhari: 3 wickets

R Grover: 42 runs

BER vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today

BER vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kataria, R Singh, R Grover, K Singh, V Panjwani, V Marripeddi, I Bukhari, F Khan, N Kraiger, H Himansh, W Virk

Captain: R Singh, Vice-Captain: N Kraiger

BER vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kataria, R Singh, R Grover, K Singh, N Mahanandhi, V Marripeddi, I Bukhari, F Khan, N Kraiger, H Himansh, W Virk

Captain: V Marripeddi, Vice-Captain: I Bukhari

