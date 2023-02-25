BER vs CAY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier

Bermuda (BER) will lock horns with the Cayman Islands (CAY) in the second match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BER vs CAY Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

This will be the second match of the tournament. The two teams will be looking to get off to a winning start as a place in the Men's T20 World Cup is on the line.

BER vs CAY Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on February 25 at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires at 11.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: BER vs CAY, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 2

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

BER vs CAY Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hurlingham Club Ground will favor bowling. It will support seam movement throughout the match and run scoring will be difficult for the batters.

BER vs CAY Probable Playing XIs for today's match

BER Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BER Probable Playing XI

S Smith, J Albertze, D Rawlins, D Sabir, T Fray, T Manders, K Leverock, M Jones, C Trott, J Darrell, and D Brangman.

CAY Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

CAY Probable Playing XI

O Willis, S DeAlwis, P Heron, B Corbin, R Sealy, C Wright, P Manning, D Johnson, A Ilfill, T Taylor, and A Wright.

BER vs CAY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

O Willis

Willis opens the batting and is very good behind the stumps. He looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Rawlins

Rawlins can score quick runs while opening the innings for Bermuda and can do it on a consistent basis. His ability to take in the bowling from the very beginning makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

K Leverock

K Leverock has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball. He can make vital contributions at crucial junctures of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

A Ifill

A Ifill bowls the important vers at the start and in the death phase of an innings. He will get the chance to pick up wickets during the match and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

BER vs CAY Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

K Leverock

K Leverock will be a crucial player in the match. He has the ability to be very useful in both innnings of the match. Leverock is the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

C Wright

C Wright can change the complexion of any match with either the bat or the ball. He performs consistently with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for BER vs CAY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

O Willis

K Leverock

C Wright

C Trott

A Ifill

BER vs CAY match expert tips

The pitch will be good for bowling and it will especially favor the seam bowlers. Faster bowlers and those who can exploit the movement of the pitch will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

BER vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

BER vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: O Willis

Batters: D Rawlins, S DeAlwis, D Sabir

All-rounders: M Jones, K Leverock, C Wright

Bowlers: T Taylor, AIfill, C Trott, J Darrell

BER vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BER vs CAY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: O Willis

Batters: D Rawlins, S DeAlwis, D Sabir

All-rounders: M Jones, K Leverock, C Wright

Bowlers: T Taylor, AIfill, C Trott, J Darrell

Poll : 0 votes