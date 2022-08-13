BER vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, Bronze Final

Berlin CC (BER) will take on ICA Berlin (ICAB) in the Bronze Final of the FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022 on Saturday at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this year's ECS T10 Dresden league stage, but couldn't win the semi-finals. Berlin CC lost their semi-final match to the Berlin Cricket Academy by six wickets. ICA Berlin, on the other hand, lost their semi-final match to RC Dresden by 44 runs.

RC Dresden will try their best to win the match and finish the tournament on a positive note, but Berlin CC are a relatively better team and are expected to come through.

BER vs ICAB Probable Playing XI

BER Playing XI

Sagar Kataria, Saddam Gill, Sahil Lal, Jatinder Vashisht, Awais Zafar (c), Ata Ahmad, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Nick Kraiger, Manish Tiwari, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh

ICAB Playing XI

Chanti Pasupuleti, Jamal Zadran, Sagar Jariwala, Rohit Grover, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Arun Kumar (c), Akhil Javvaji (wk), Ravi Vanukuri, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty

Match Details

BER vs ICAB, FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, Bronze Final

Date and Time: 13th August 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The surface at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden is likely to be a good one to bat on and big scores have been put up at this venue. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. Any score over 95 runs could be considered a par total.

BER vs ICAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Anantharam, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Javvaji is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kataria and N Mahanandhi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Lal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Gill and R Grover are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Kraiger is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Bukhari and A Narisetty. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Nagasai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BER vs ICAB Dream11 prediction team

S Gill (BER)

R Grover (ICAB)

N Kraiger (BER)

Berlin CC vs ICA Berlin: Important stats for Dream11 team

I Bukhari - 12 wickets

R Grover - 183 runs and nine wickets

J Vashisht - 121 runs and nine wickets

Berlin CC vs ICA Berlin Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Anantharam, S Lal, S Kataria, N Mahanandhi, S Gill, R Grover, J Vashisht, N Kraiger, I Bukhari, K Shetty, A Narisetty

Captain: N Kraiger Vice Captain: R Grover

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Anantharam, S Lal, S Kataria, N Mahanandhi, S Gill, R Grover, J Vashisht, N Kraiger, I Bukhari, C Nagasai, A Narisetty

Captain: N Kraiger Vice Captain: J Vashisht

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee