BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One Day Challenge League B, Match 14

Bermuda (BER) are up against Italy (ITA) in the fourteenth match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on Monday.

Bermuda have lost all four of their matches so far. They have failed to come together as a unit throughout the tournament. Their previous game against Jersey resulted in a humiliating 291-run defeat. Chasing a total of 372 runs, they were skittled out for a paltry 80 runs. Bermuda will be keen to end on a high with a win.

Italy, on the other hand, have also lost all four of their games and have struggled throughout. They have failed to be consistent with both the bat and the ball. Italy faced Uganda in their previous match and faced a seven-wicket defeat.

BER vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda

Dominic Sabir, Kamau Leverock (c), Dalin Richardson, Amari Ebbin (wk), Steven Bremar, Zeko Burgees, Cameron Jeffers, Jabari Darrell, Malachi Jones, Jamar Stovel, Jelani Richardson.

Italy

Nikolai Smith, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Nicholas Maiolo, Gareth Berg (c), Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Amir Sharif, Madupa Fernando.

Match Details

Match: BER vs ITA, ICC CWC League B, Match 14.

Date & Time: June 27, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium is good for batting. Batters can play their shots freely and score runs. However, quicker bowlers will have a key role to play in the initial phases. The average first innings total at this venue is 256.

Today’s BER vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh is a safe pick behind the stumps. He can bat anywhere in the order. Manpreet can make some vital contributions with the bat and is a valuable pick for this match.

Batter

Gian Meade is capable of scoring some valuable runs with the bat. He made some important contributions in the middle order, including 42 runs against Jersey. Italy will rely on Meade to come good in this game once again.

All-rounder

Kamau Leverock, the skipper of Bermuda, has been in fine form with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 111 runs with a high score of 63 in the last match against Jersey. Leverock has also picked up seven wickets in the tournament so far, with best figures of 4/62 against Hong Kong. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team as he can fetch extra points.

Bowler

Gareth Berg led from the front with the ball for Italy. With 14 wickets from just four matches, he is their highest-wicket taker. He has picked up wickets consistently in each match and grabbed a couple of wickets in the last game against Uganda to add to his tally.

Five best players to pick in BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Gian Meade (BER)

Marcus Campopiano (ITA)

Kamau Leverock (BER)

Gareth Berg (ITA)

Jaspreet Singh (ITA).

Key stats for BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Gian Meade: 184 runs and six wickets.

Kamau Leverock: 527 runs and eight wickets.

Crishan Kalugamage: 89 runs and four wickets.

Gareth Berg: 111 wickets.

BER vs ITA Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Gian Meade, Dominic Sabir, Nikolai Smith, Kamau Leverock, Crishan Kalugamage, Marcus Campopiano, Malachi Jones, Gareth Berg, Jaspreet Singh, Zeko Burgees.

Captain: Kamau Leverock. Vice-captain: Crishan Kalagumage.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Bremar, Gian Meade, Dominic Sabir, Nikolai Smith, Kamau Leverock, Crishan Kalugamage, Marcus Campopiano, Gareth Berg, Jaspreet Singh, Zeko Burgees, Jabari Darrell.

Captain: Kamau Leverock. Vice-captain: Gareth Berg.

