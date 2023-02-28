BER vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifier, Match 6

The sixth match of the ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifier 2023 will see Bermuda (BER) square off against Panama (PAN) at St Albans Club in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction.

Bermuda have been the team to beat in this competition with two wins in as many games so far. Sussex star Delray Rawlins has led them from the front with the likes of Malachi Jones and Tre Manders stepping up as well.

They face a decent Panama side that have one win in two matches. Panama come into this game on the back of a tough loss to the Bahamas and will be keen on an upset over the much-fancied Bermuda side. With valuable points up for grabs, another cracker of a game beckons in Buenos Aires.

BER vs PAN Match Details

Bermuda and Panama face off in the sixth match of the ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifiers 2023. The game is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BER vs PAN, ICC T20 WC Americas Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: St Albans Club, Buenos Aires

BER vs PAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bermuda injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bermuda.

Bermuda probable playing 11

Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Delray Rawlins (c), Terryn Fray, Dominic Sabir, Malachi Jones, Zeko Burgess, Jacob Akbertze, Sinclair Smith (wk), Justin Pitcher, and Derrick Brangman.

Panama injury/team news

No injury concerns for Panama.

Panama probable playing 11

Mahmud Jasat, Mohmad Sohel Patel, Irfan Hafejee (c), Sohel Patel, Anilkumar Ahir, Rahul Ahir, Huzaifa Patel (wk), Faizan Patel, Nikunj Ahir, Abdullah Jasat, and Khengar Ahir.

BER vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Huzaifa Patel (1 match, 21 runs, Average: 21.00)

Huzaifa Patel had a decent outing against the Bahamas, scoring 21 runs off 20 balls. He is likely to bat in the middle order and can score quick runs towards the backend of the innings. With Sinclair Smith slated to bat in the lower order, Huzaifa is a top pick for your BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tre Manders (2 matches, 100 runs, Average: 50.00)

Tre Manders comes into this game on the back of a 41-ball 74 against Argentina. He has 100 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 163.93, holding him in good stead. With Manders looking in fine touch at the top of the order, he is a good addition to your BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sohel Patel (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 8.25)

Sohel Patel has been Panama's best player so far, picking up four wickets in two matches. He is averaging 8.25 with the ball and has also chipped in with 40 runs as well. Given his all-round skill set and form, Sohel is a top pick for your BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rahul Ahir (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 5.60)

Rahul Ahir has been impressive for Panama with the ball, picking up five wickets in two matches. He has an average of 5.60 with an economy of 3.91 holding him in high regard. With the conditions also suiting his style of bowling, Ahir is a good pick for your BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction team.

BER vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Kamau Leverock

Kamau Leverock has done well in this tournament so far, scoring 51 runs and picking up three wickets in two matches. In addition to his recent form, Leverock has a T20I batting and bowling average of 28.44 and 17.31, respectively.

With Leverock likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction team.

Delray Rawlins

Delray Rawlins is the standout player in this tournament, with both bat and ball. He is the leading runscorer and wicket-taker with 126 runs and five wickets, respectively. Rawlins has a heap of experience playing for Sussex in the English domestic circuit, holding him in good stead.

Given his sublime form coming into this game, Rawlins is a top captaincy pick for your BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BER vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Delray Rawlins 126 runs in 2 matches Terryn Fray 83 runs in 2 matches Mahmud Jasat 45 runs in 2 matches Rahul Ahir 5 wickets in 2 matches Malachi Jones 4 wickets in 2 matches

BER vs PAN match expert tips

Malachi Jones has been brilliant with the ball, picking up four wickets in two matches. Jones has a tournament average of 11.50 with an economy of 5.75. With Jones likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he could be a fine differential pick for your BER vs PAN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your BER vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, click here!

BER vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BER vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: H Patel

Batters: D Rawlins, T Manders, T Fray, M Jasat, R Ahir

Allrounders: M Jones, K Leverock

Bowlers: D Brangman, K Ahir, S Patel

BER vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BER vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Patel

Batters: D Rawlins, T Manders, T Fray, M Sohel Patel, R Ahir

Allrounders: M Jones, K Leverock, Z Burgess

Bowlers: D Brangman, S Patel

Poll : 0 votes