BER vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final clash of the ECS T10 Dresden will witness Berlin CC locking horns with RC Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Saturday.

Berlin CC finished the league stage as Group B table-toppers with six wins from their nine matches. Their last game against SG Einheit Halle was abandoned due to rain. RC Dresden, on the other hand, managed to pick up five wins from their eight league stage matches and finished second in Group A. Their last clash against USV Chemnitz was also washed out by rain.

BER vs RCD Probable Playing 11 Today

Ber XI

Rohit Grover, Nick Kraiger, Saddam Gill, Reuben Davies, Manish Tiwari, Awais Zafar (C), Sahil Lal, Karan Singh, Abhilash Anantharam (WK), Imran Bukhari, Gaurav Kaduskar

RCD XI

Mustafa Khan, Sandeep Kamboj (C), Shahrukh Khan, Kapil Chandnani, Hossain Mobarak, Azam Rajput, Rahul Grover, Nilakantha Sahoo, Hammad Ali, Arun Harkanchi (WK), Foqrul Islam

Match Details

BER vs RCD, 1st Semi-final, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 28th August 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV looks good for batting with the average first-innings score at the venue being 93 runs. All four quarter-final fixtures on Friday fell prey to rain. There is a high chance of rain interrupting this match as well. If rain gives a break, bowling first should be a preferred option on this wicket with the D/L method coming into play.

Today's BER vs RCD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mustafa Khan: As far as Mustafa's numbers are concerned, he has mustered 113 runs in nine outings in the ECS T10 Dresden. He could also make a mark in this knock-out clash.

Batsmen

Rohit Grover: Grover has scored 204 runs in the ECS T10 Dresden while also scalping three wickets. He will look to continue his good form in the semi-final clash.

Hossain Mobarak: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Mobarak is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch points on the bowling front as well.

All-rounders

Sandeep Kamboj: Kamboj has scored 108 runs and also taken six wickets in the ECS T10 Dresden. His ability to contribute fantasy points with both the bat and ball makes him a reliable captaincy choice.

Nick Kraiger: Kraiger has scored 95 runs and picked up nine wickets in five matches. He is an undisputed pick for multiplier choice in today's game.

Bowlers

Belal Zadran: Zadran has scored 104 runs while picking up five wickets in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Awais Zafar: Zafar has scalped six wickets in seven ECS T10 Dresden matches at an economy of 6.69. He He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in BER vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Grover (BER) - 439 points

Sandeep Kamboj (RCD) - 400 points

Abhilash Ananthram (BER) - 204 points

Vimal Marripeddi (BER) - 239 points

Mustafa Khan (RCD) - 210 points

Important Stats for BER vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Grover - 204 runs and 3 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 201.98 and ER - 7.00

Sandeep Kamboj - 108 runs and 6 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 161.19 and ER - 10.00

Kapil Chandnani - 57 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 121.27 and ER - 8.27

Gulzar Rasool - 84 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 195.34 and ER - 8.27

Nick Kraiger - 95 runs and 9 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 120.25 and ER - 8.69

BER vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

BER vs RCD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mustafa Khan, Hossain Mobarak, Rohit Grover, Sahil Lal, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Kapil Chandnani, Nick Kraiger, Belal Zadran, Awais Zafar, Saddam Gill.

Captain: Sandeep Kamboj. Vice-captain: Kapil Chandnani.

BER vs RCD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhilash Anantharam, Hossain Mobarak, Rohit Grover, Sahil Lal, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Nick Kraiger, Rahul Grover, Belal Zadran, Awais Zafar, Imran Bukhari.

Captain: Nick Kraiger. Vice-captain: Gulzar Rasool.

Edited by Samya Majumdar