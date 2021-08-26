BER vs USCM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 39 & 40

Berlin CC will lock horns with USC Magdeburg in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Thursday.

Berlin CC have won five out of their six ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group B points table. They beat USC Chemnitz by 23 runs in their last match. USC Magdeburg, on the other hand, have lost all six of their matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B standings. They fell short of 24 runs in their last ECS T10 Dresden match against USC Chemnitz.

BER vs USCM Probable Playing 11 Today

BER XI

Awais Zafar (C), Rohit Grover, Abhilash Anantharam (WK), Nick Kraiger, Saddam Gill, Reuben Davies, Manish Tiwari, Sahil Lal, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Gaurav Kaduskar.

USCM XI

Krishna Budireddy (C), Rahul Movva, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar (WK), Ranadheer Podishetti, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Sahil Sethi, Rakesh Jogi, Raj Kumar, Shafiq Gulzai, Veer Akula, Hari Patel.

Match Details

BER vs USCM, Match 39 & 40, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 26th August 2021, 04:30 PM & 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Dresden matches. The batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 86 runs.

Today’s BER vs USCM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Reuben Davies: Davies hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECS T10 Dresden so far. He has scored just 22 runs in three matches and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Rohit Grover: Grover has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 211.62 while also picking up two wickets in five matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for his side in ECS T10 Dresden.

Ranadheer Podishetti: Podishetti has scored 49 runs and also picked up seven wickets in six matches. He is surely a must-pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Imran Bukhari: Bukhari can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball in Thursday's double-header. He has picked up four wickets in five matches and can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Shafiq Gulzai: Gulzai has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has scored 23 runs while also picking up two wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Nick Kraiger: Kraiger has bowled exceptionally well in ECS T10 Dresden. He has picked up nine wickets and also scored 95 runs in five outings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Sahil Sethi: Sethi has been in decent touch with both the bat and ball in the last couple of matches, scoring 34 runs and picking up five wickets. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BER vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kraiger (BER) - 470 points

Rohit Grover (BER) - 381 points

Ranadheer Podishetti (USCM) - 297 points

Sahil Sethi (USCM) - 241 points

Awais Zafar (BER) - 207 points

Important Stats for BER vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kraiger: 95 runs and 9 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 120.25 and ER - 8.69

Rohit Grover: 182 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 211.62 and ER - 3.66

Ranadheer Podishetti: 49 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 125.64 and ER - 9.87

Sahil Sethi: 34 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 106.25 and ER - 9.00

Awais Zafar: 12 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 66.66 and ER - 8.22

BER vs USCM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

BER vs USCM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Rahul Movva, Ranadheer Podishetti, Rohit Grover, Imran Bukhari, Shafiq Gulzai, Krishna Budireddy, Awais Zafar, Sahil Sethi, Nick Kraiger.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Imran Bukhari.

BER vs USCM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Veer Akula, Rahul Movva, Ranadheer Podishetti, Rohit Grover, Imran Bukhari, Shafiq Gulzai, Krishna Budireddy, Awais Zafar, Saddam Gill, Sahil Sethi, Nick Kraiger.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Ranadheer Podishetti.

Edited by Samya Majumdar