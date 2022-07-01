BCC vs MK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan 2022, Quarter-final 1

Bergamo CC (BCC) will take on Milan Kingsgrove (MK) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Milan 2022 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Friday, July 1.

Bergamo CC topped Group A with two big wins. Milan Kingsgrove, meanwhile, won and lost one match apiece in Group B before beating Cantu in the Eliminator.

BCC vs MK Probable Playing 11 today

Bergamo CC: Dara Shikoh, Pramod Sudida (wk), Baljit Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Rakesh Banga, Daljit Singh, Zain Mazher.

Milan Kingsgrove: Dinuk Samarawickrama (c), Nimna De Silva, Harsha Wass (wk), Shenal Ayeshmantha, Adnan Malik, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Tharindu Nimantha, Praveen Jayasinghe, Shehan Fernando, Janaka Badalge.

Match Details

BCC vs MK, ECS T10 Milan 2022. 1st Quarter-final

Date & Time: July 1st 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The track at the Milan Cricket Ground is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up big scores here. A score of around 105-110 could be par on at the venue.

Today’s BCC vs MK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pramod Sudida can chip in nicely with the bat and is pretty good behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Shenal Ayeshmantha has been in decent touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Milan 2022, having amassed 33 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.

All-rounders

Dara Shikoh has been in superb form with the ball, taking six scalps at an economy rate of 6.50.

Adnan Malik has bowled magnificently in the ECS T10 Milan 2022, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

Bowler

Praveen Jayasinghe has five wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCC vs MK Dream11 Prediction Team

Adnan Malik (MK): 250 points

Dara Shikoh (BCC): 245 points

Dinesh Samarawickrama (MK): 229 points

Praveen Jayasinghe (MK): 199 points

Hardeep Singh (BCC): 71 points

Important stats for BCC vs MK Dream11 Prediction Team

Adnan Malik: 6 wickets

Dinesh Samarawickrama: 45 runs & 5 wickets

Praveen Jayasinghe: 5 wickets

Dara Shikoh: 6 wickets

BCC vs MK Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Milan 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bergamo CC vs Milan Kingsgrove - ECS T10 Milan 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pramod Sudida, Shenal Ayeshmantha, Kamaljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Adnan Malik, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Tharindu Nimantha, Dara Shikoh, Praveen Jayasinghe, Nimna De Silva, Hardeep Singh.

Captain: Adnan Malik. Vice-captain: Dara Shikoh.

Dream11 Team for Bergamo CC vs Milan Kingsgrove - ECS T10 Milan 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pramod Sudida, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Shenal Ayeshmantha, Gurwinder Singh, Adnan Malik, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Dara Shikoh, Baljit Singh, Shehan Fernando, Praveen Jayasinghe, Hardeep Singh.

Captain: Dinesh Samarawickrama. Vice-captain: Dara Shikoh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far