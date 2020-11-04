Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match 13 - Nov 5, 2020

In the 13th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome 2020 tournament, which happens to be the Group B opener, Bergamo United Cricket Club take on Bologna Cricket Club at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome. This will be the first of two games that both teams will play on the fourth day of the ECS tournament in Rome.

Both teams seem to be evenly matched on paper and have some decent firepower in their ranks. Both Bergamo and Bologna could look to unleash their power-hitters and rack up big scores. Considering the same, we could be in for a high-scoring contest. It may well come down to the skills of the bowlers to bowl defensively and stem the flow of runs.

Squads to choose from:

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

Bologna Cricket Club: Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Mubashir Amin (wk), Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali.

Bologna Cricket Club: Zain Iftikhar (wk), Kashan Mazhar, Muhammad Adnan, Haseeb Khan, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Sheraz Ali.

Match Details

Match: Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club

Date: November 5th 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome in the ECS has been a belter. Runs have flowed freely, and they’ve been hard to stop. 90 has been the lowest first-innings score recorded in the first 12 games of the ECS tournament. Considering the same, more of the same could be expected, and another run-fest might be on the cards.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bergamo United Cricket Club vs Bologna Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for BUCC vs BCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubashir Amin, Zain Iftikhar, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Malik Sarfraz, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashar Hussain, Ankush Kumar, Ravi Paul, Akash Deep, Sanjeevan Raveendran.

Captain: Mubashar Hussain. Vice-captain: Malik Sarfraz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashir Amin, Kashan Mazhar, Rizwan Tahir, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Mubashar Hussain, Muhammad Adnan, Ahsan Akram, Akash Deep, Sanjeevan Raveendran.

Captain: Rahaman Bhuiyan. Vice-captain: Mubashir Amin.