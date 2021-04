BU vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Final - Apr 10, 2021

Bergamo United will take on Fresh Tropical in the ECS T10 Milan final at the Milan Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Bergamo United have been in splendid form throughout the ECS T10 Milan. They won the ECS T10 Rome in November 2020 and will be favorites to replicate the feat in Milan. The Azmat Ali-led side directly qualified for the second round, winning all four of their games.

Meanwhile, Fresh Tropical have blown hot and cold for most of the ECS T10 Milan. They finished second in Group B before winning and losing two games each in the second round. However, they dominated the Eliminator as they chased down 112 with seven balls to spare. Fresh Tropical might not be the favorites in the ECS T10 Milan final, but they can give Bergamo United a run for their money.

Squads to choose from

Bergamo United: Azmat Ali (c), Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail

Fresh Tropical: Muhammad Imran (c), Zahid Cheema, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Shahzad Sarwar, Jawad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Sadam Hussain, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Fahad Baqar, Bilal Hamid, Qasim Muhammad, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Arslan Shahid, Amir Sharif, Hassan Taseer, Hameed Farhan, Imran Muhammad

Predicted Playing XIs

Bergamo United: Ahtasham Javaid, Mubashir Amin (wk), Sadat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Azmat Ali (c), Umair Baig/ Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ahsan Akram, Mukhtar Muhammad, Faisal Muhammad, Ravi Paul, Muhammad Tufail

Fresh Tropical: Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Muhammad Imran (c), Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Fahad Baqar, Ammar Rasool (wk)

Match Details

Match: Bergamo United vs Fresh Tropical

Date & Time: April 10th 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The track at the Milan Cricket Ground has been a fantastic one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. More of the same can be expected in the ECS T10 Milan final, with 110-120 being the par score a the venue.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BU vs FT)

Dream11 Team for ECS T10 Milan 2021 Final - Bergamo United vs Fresh Tropical.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Muhammad Tufail, Hassan Jamil, Ravi Paul, Zain Naqvi, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Hamid, Ahsan Akram

Captain: Muhammad Imran. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Mahash Javed, Hassan Jamil, Ravi Paul, Zain Naqvi, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Ahsan Akram, Mukhtar Muhammad

Captain: Muhammad Imran. Vice-captain: Ahtasham Javaid