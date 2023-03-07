BEV vs FOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 10

The 10th match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Beveren (BEV) squaring off against Fossum (FOS) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEV vs FOS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Beveren have won one of their last three matches and will look to bring their campaign back on track. Fossum, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches of the season and will be brimming with confidence.

Beveren will give it their all to win the match, but Fossum are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BEV vs FOS Match Details

The 10th match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 8 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEV vs FOS, Match 10

Date and Time: March 08, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically gifted will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Lathbury Lightning and Fossum, where a total of 146 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

BEV vs FOS Form Guide

BEV - L W L

FOS - W W

BEV vs FOS Probable Playing XI

BEV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Noor Momand (wk), Hadisullah Tarakhel, Abdul Rashid Karim, Saber Zakhil, Abdul Safi, Hakim Khaksar (c), Shahidullah Otmanzai, Ashiqullah Said, Abdul Basir, Mohammad Noman, and Jabar Jabarkhel.

FOS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Wahidullah Sahak (c), Nouman Butt, Javed Khan, Hayatullah Niazi, Erfan Abdulrahimzai, Asadullah Taraki, Jawad Sadat (wk), Faizan Mumtaz, Abasin Noorzai, Sadeq Maroof, and Hekmatullah Alakhel.

BEV vs FOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Maroof

S Maroof is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Momand is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rashid

A Taraki and A Rashid are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Zakhil played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Sahak

W Sahak and H Khaksar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Otmanzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Said and J Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Niazi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEV vs FOS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Khan

J Khan will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and scalped four wickets in the last two matches.

S Otmanzai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Otmanzai as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 28 runs and picked up four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BEV vs FOS, Match 10

S Otmanzai

H Khaksar

J Khan

W Sahak

H Niazi

Beveren vs Fossum Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Beveren vs Fossum Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Momand

Batters: A Taraki, A Rashid

All-rounders: H Khaksar, S Otmanzai, H Tarakhel, W Sahak, E Abdulrahimzai

Bowlers: J Khan, H Niazi, A Said

Beveren vs Fossum Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Momand

Batters: A Taraki

All-rounders: H Khaksar, S Otmanzai, H Tarakhel, W Sahak, E Abdulrahimzai

Bowlers: J Khan, H Niazi, A Said, J Jabarkhel

