BEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 29 and 30

Beveren (BEV) will face Royal Brussels (RB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEV vs RB Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Beveren have had a pretty solid ECS T10 Belgium campaign so far. They are currently atop Group B with six points to their name. Beveren have won three out of their four matches so far.

Meanwhile, Royal Brussels have lost their first two matches against International CC Brussels by 24 runs and 16 runs, respectively. As a result, they are fourth in the standings.

BEV vs RB Match Details Matches 29 and 30, ECS T10 Belgium

The 29th and 30th matches of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 will be played on September 6 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The match is set to take place at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEV vs RB, ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 29 and 30

Date and Time: 6th September, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BEV vs RB Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground is a good batting surface. The 100-run mark has been breached in five ECS T10 Belgium games. The side winning the toss would probably want to bat first and post a big total as the last five games have all been won by teams batting first.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Belgium)

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 129.2

Average second-innings score: 103.8

BEV vs RB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Beveren: W-L-W-W

Royal Brussels: L-L

BEV vs RB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Beveren injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Beveren Probable Playing 11

Hakim Khaksar (C), Mohammad Walid, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Saber Zakhil, Abdul Basir, Ahmad Khalid, Mansoor Mahboob, Abdulrashid Karim, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Mohammad Noman, Shokrullah Shirzad.

Royal Brussels injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Royal Brussels Probable Playing 11

Gurnam Singh (C), Muhammad Muneeb, Hameel Hayat, Sudh Verma, Taha Choudhry, Rehman Hussain-I, Noor Oryakhel, Nayhan Khalil, Syed Mussayab Jamil, Mustafa Mamond, Sairab Zahid.

BEV vs RB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Rashid (4 matches, 80 runs, Strike Rate: 235.29)

A Rashid is the team's second-highest run-scorer in the ECS T10 Belgium with 80 runs at a strike rate of 235.29.

Top Batter pick

S Otmanzai (4 matches, 72 runs, Strike Rate: 225)

S Otmanzai has also done an incredible job with the bat, smashing 72 runs at a strike rate of 225 and an average of 36.

Top All-rounder pick

M Mahboob (4 matches, 75 runs, Strike Rate: 208.33)

Despite being listed as a batter, M Mahboob has done a wonderful job as a specialist batter. He has scored 75 runs in four games at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 208.33.

Top Bowler pick

S Shirzad (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 13.50)

S Shirzad is the highest wicket-taker for his team with six wickets in four ECS T10 Belgium matches at an average of 13.50.

BEV vs RB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Muneeb

M Muneeb is Royal Brussels' top-scorer with 90 runs in two matches at an average of 45 and at a strike rate of 257.14. He has also taken three wickets at an average of 16.66 and could be a great captaincy pick for your BEV vs RB Dream11 fantasy team.

H Khaksar

H Khaksar has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 236.84 in addition to picking up four wickets in the ECS T10 Belgium so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BEV vs RB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Muneeb 90 runs and 3 wickets 271 points H Khaksar 45 runs and 4 wickets 227 points S Shirzad 6 wickets 219 points S Zahid 5 wickets 179 points M Mahboob 75 runs 158 points

BEV vs RB match expert tips

M Muneeb is a solid all-rounder who has been extremely consistent in delivering the goods. He is a must-have as far as your BEV vs RB Dream11 fantasy team is concerned.

BEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 29 and 30, Head to Head League

BEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 29 and 30, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Rashid, S Jamil

Batters: M Muneeb (c), S Otmanzai, N Kamawi

All-rounders: H Khaksar (vc), M Mahboob, O Herrington

Bowlers: S Shirzad, S Zahid, N Oryakhel

BEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29 and 30, Grand League

BEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 29 and 30, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Rashid, S Jamil

Batters: M Muneeb, S Otmanzai, N Kamawi

All-rounders: H Khaksar, H Tarakhel, O Herrington

Bowlers: S Shirzad (c), S Zahid (vc), J Jabarkhel

