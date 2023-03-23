Beveren vs Sporting Alfas - Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10 2023

Beveren will take on Sporting Alfas in the 20th match of the Championship Week in the European Cricket League T10 2023 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEV vs SAF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have struggled in the Championship Week so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Beveren qualified from Group C and had a win-loss record of 2-2. However, it’s been a tough run in the Championship Week for them. They have lost all five games so far.

Meanwhile, Sporting Alfas have won three and lost just one in Group E but they have managed to win just one out of their five games so far.

BEV vs SAF, Match Details

The 20th match of the Championship Week in the European Cricket League T10 2023 between Beveren and Sporting Alfas will be played on March 23, 2023, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEV vs SAF

Date & Time: March 23, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big runs at this venue and this competition has seen big scores being chased down as well.

BEV vs SAF Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Beveren: L, L, L, L, L

Sporting Alfas: W, L, L, L, L

BEV vs SAF Probable Playing 11 today

Beveren Team News

No major injury concerns.

Beveren Probable Playing XI: Noor Momand (wk), Hakim Khaksar, Saber Zakhil (c), Abdul Rashid, Mansoor Mahboob, Ashiqullah Said, Mohammad Noman, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Haroon Qaderi, Khaksar Azizullah, and Shokrullah Shirzad.

Sporting Alfas Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sporting Alfas Probable Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Greg Smith, Garry Park (c), Andrew Libby, Gary Crompton, Shakeel Hafiz, Paul Quinlan, Waqar Ashraf, Darren Walker, and Jake Sunderland.

Today’s BEV vs SAF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Awais Ahmed (12 matches, 181 runs)

Awais Ahmed is batting well. The SAF wicketkeeper-batter has mustered 181 runs while striking at 184.69. He has registered three fifties and has hit 14 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Rashid (12 matches, 213 runs, 8 catches, 1 stumping)

Abdul Rashid is in good form with the bat. He has accumulated 213 runs and has a strike rate of 152.14. He has scored a couple of half-centuries as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shahidullah Otmanzai (12 matches, 93 runs, 8 wickets)

Shahidullah Otmanzai can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has made 93 runs at a strike rate of 175.47. He has picked up eight scalps with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Jake Sunderland (11 matches, 15 wickets)

Jake Sunderland is in top bowling form. The SAF pacer has picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches and has a bowling strike rate of 7.86.

BEV vs SAF match captain and vice-captain choices

Garry Park (12 matches, 210 runs, 15 wickets)

Garry Park has had a significant all-round impact this season. The SAF skipper has amassed 210 runs at a strike rate of 200.00. With the ball, he has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.60.

Hakim Khaksar (12 matches, 157 runs, 8 wickets)

Hakim Khaksar has made effective contributions with both bat and ball. He has got 157 runs at a strike rate of 119.84. He has chipped in with eight scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEV vs SAF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Garry Park 210 runs & 15 wickets in 12 matches Hakim Khaksar 157 runs & 8 wickets in 12 matches Jake Sunderland 15 wickets in 11 matches Awais Ahmed 181 runs & 9 dismissals in 12 matches Abdul Rashid 213 runs in 12 matches

BEV vs SAF match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks and that could be the key. Thus, the likes of Greg Smith, Garry Park, Jack Perman, Shahidullah Otmanzai, and Hakim Khaksar will be the ones to watch out for.

BEV vs SAF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Beveren vs Sporting Alfas - European Cricket League T10 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed, Noor Momand

Batters: Hakim Khaksar, Abdul Rashid

All-rounders: Greg Smith, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Garry Park, Jack Perman

Bowlers: Ashiqullah Said, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan

BEV vs SAF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Beveren vs Sporting Alfas - European Cricket League T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Hakim Khaksar, Abdul Rashid, Saber Zakhil

All-rounders: Greg Smith, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Garry Park, Jack Perman

Bowlers: Ashiqullah Said, Jake Sunderland, Andrew Libby

