BEV vs STRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Quarter-final 2

Beveren will take on 12 Stars CC in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BEV vs STRC Dream11 prediction.

Beveren have been in good form in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022. With five wins and three losses, they finished second in Group B. 12 Stars CC also had a win-loss record of 5-3 in the league phase but finished third in Group B.

BEV vs STRC Match Details, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

The second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Beveren and 12 Stars CC will be played on September 9 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 2 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEV vs STRC, 2nd Quarter-final, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: September 9th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

BEV vs STRC Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up big scores here. Another high-scoring encounter could well be in store for us today. The average first-innings score in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the venue is 117 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams bowling first: 17

Average 1st-innings score: 117

Average 2nd-innings score: 104

BEV vs STRC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Beveren: L, W, W, L, W

12 Stars CC: L, W, W, W, W

BEV vs STRC Probable Playing 11 today

Beveren injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Beveren Probable playing XI:

Abdul Rashid, Noor Momand (wk), Saber Zakhil, Hakim Khaksar (c), Mansoor Mahboob, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Mohammad Noman, Jabar Jabarkhel, Hikmat Jabarkhail, Qaderi Haroon, Dildar Angar.

12 Stars CC injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

12 Stars CC Probable Playing XI:

Sazzad Hosen (c), Paramjeet Singh (wk), Aniruddha Godbole, Rajiv Sharma, Sarath Muppirala, Arshvir Singh, Fakhar Zaman, Tufail Ahmed, Srikanth Venkata Subramanian, Vishal Ramteke, Manoj Nag.

Today’s BEV vs STRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Rashid (8 matches, 268 runs)

Abdul Rashid has been in fabulous touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022, having amassed 268 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 195.62. He has hit 38 fours and 12 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Sazzad Hosen (8 matches, 181 runs)

Sazzad Hosen has accumulated 181 runs at a strike rate of 201.11 with the aid of 21 fours and 11 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Fakhar Zaman (6 matches, 71 runs, 8 wickets)

Fakhar Zaman has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 215.15 and picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 8.60.

Top Bowler Pick

Tufail Ahmed (6 matches, 9 wickets)

Tufail Ahmed has nine wickets to his name at an economy rate of 9.46 despite bowling just 10.4 overs across six ECS T10 Belgium 2022 games.

BEV vs STRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Hakim Khaksar (8 matches, 121 runs, 11 wickets)

Hakim Khaksar has bowled really well, taking 11 wickets in eight games. He has also scored 121 runs while striking at 183.33.

Paramjeet Singh (6 matches, 331 runs)

Paramjeet Singh is currently the top run-scorer in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 with 331 runs at an average of 82.75 and a strike rate of 264.80. He has smashed 30 sixes along with 32 fours.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEV vs STRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hakim Khaksar 121 runs & 11 wickets in 8 matches Abdul Rashid 268 runs in 8 matches Fakhar Zaman 71 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Sazzad Hosen 181 runs in 8 matches Paramjeet Singh 331 runs in 6 matches

BEV vs STRC match expert tips

Top-order batters like Abdul Rashid, Paramjeet Singh, and Sazzad Hosen could be critical picks in your BEV vs STRC game.

BEV vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BEV vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Rashid, Paramjeet Singh (c)

Batters: Shahidullah Otmanzai, Sazzad Hosen, Rajiv Sharma

All-rounders: Hakim Khaksar (vc), Mansoor Mahboob, Fakhar Zaman, Hikmat Jabarkhail

Bowlers: Jabar Jabarkhel, Srikanth Venkata Subramanian, Tufail Ahmed

BEV vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BEV vs STRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Rashid (vc), Paramjeet Singh

Batters: Saber Zakhil, Sazzad Hosen, Rajiv Sharma

All-rounders: Hakim Khaksar, Fakhar Zaman (c)

Bowlers: Jabar Jabarkhel, Manoj Nag, Srikanth Venkata Subramanian, Tufail Ahmed

