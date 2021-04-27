BFG vs SBH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - April 27th, 2021

Buffalo Gladiators will face Simba Heroes in match number six of the Tanzania T10 League 2021 on Tuesday.

Buffalo Gladiators defeated the Tembo Rangers by 38 runs in their Tanzania T10 League season opener. Batting first, the Gladiators posted 110 runs on the board. In reply, the Rangers managed just 72 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Simba Heroes are currently atop the Tanzania T10 League points table with one win and one tie. They won their season opener against the Chui Riders before their tie with the Twiga Masters.

Squads to choose from

Buffalo Gladiators

Kassimu Nassoro (captain), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore and Suraj Kumar

Simba Heroes

Jatin Darji (captain), Aahil Jasani, Abbas Adamjee, Abdullah Jabiri, Athumani Kakonzi, Basit Raja, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Gulraiz Haideri, Issa Safari, Ivan Ismail, Jay Hirwania, Mohammed Yunus, Ramesh Alluri, Vipin Abraham and Nandakishan Pottachira

Predicted Playing XIs

Buffalo Gladiators

Nasibu Mapunda, Kassimu Nassoro (captain), Nisar Ahmed, Amiri Sadiki, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Rajali Fentu, Abdulwahid Mohamed, Sameer Zaidi, Kelvin Anjelo, Raj Kumar Meena.

Simba Heroes

Abbas Adamjee, Ivan Ismail, Nandakishan Pottachira, Ramesh Alluri, Jatin Darji (captain), Aahil Jasani, Athumani Kakonzi, Vipin Abraham, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Jay Hirwania, Sefu Athuman

Match Details

Match: Buffalo Gladiators vs Simba Heroes

Date & Time: 27th April 2021 at 1:00 PM

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Der es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The teams batting first are yet to lose a Tanzania T10 League game played at the venue. Moreover, the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, providing some extra assistance to the bowlers in the second innings.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BFG vs SBH)

BFG vs SBH Dream11 Team Prediction - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Ivan Ismail, Amiri Sadiki, Nisar Ahmed, Ramesh Alluri, Jatin Darji, Athumani Kakonzi, Vikram Rathore, Sameer Zaidi, Abdul Wahid Mohamed, Vipin Abraham

Captain: Jatin Darji. Vice-captain: Nisar Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abbas Adamjee, Ivan Ismail, Sifu Khalifa, Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro, Jatin Darji, Athumani Kakonzi, Aahil Jasani, Raj Kumar Meena, Kelvin Anjelo, Vipin Abraham

Captain: Kelvin Anjelo. Vice-captain: Abbas Adamjee