BFG vs TWM Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Tanzania T10 Match – May 1st, 2021

Buffalo Gladiators will take on Twiga Masters in the 14th Match of the Tanzania T10.

Buffalo Gladiators have had a mixed ride in the competition so far. They began the tournament with a couple of wins. While their third match was abandoned, Buffalo Gladiators ended up on the losing side in the most recent game, losing by nine wickets.

It has been a dismal run for Twiga Masters in the competition so far. They have lost twice and though their second match was tied, they are in a spot of bother at the moment.

Squads to choose from:

Buffalo Gladiators

Kassimu Nassoro (c), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Suraj Kumar

Twiga Masters

Abhik Patwa (captain), Adnan Zariwala, Alhaj Sadick, Ashish Kamania, Ayaz Mustafa, Ejaz Aziz, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Mohamed Omary, Mohammad Ali, Mukul Kumar, Pafrod Anacet, Sadiki Iddi, Wahid Hussain, Zamoyoni Ramadhani

Predicted Playing 11

Buffalo Gladiators

Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro (c), Ally Mpeka, Sefu Khalifa, Nyenje Hashim, Sameer Zaidi, Rijali Fentu, Kelvin Anjelo, Amiri Sadiki, Raj Kumar Meena

Twiga Masters

Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Adnan Zariwala, Ejaz Aziz, Mohammad Ali, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Khan, Alhaji Sadik, Mohamed Omary, Wahid Hussain, Ayaaz Mustafa

Match Details

Match: Buffalo Gladiators vs Twiga Masters, 14th Match

Venue: Leader’s Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Date and Time: 1st May, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch here is conducive to batting and high scores are very common. The track is suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at this venue is 83.

