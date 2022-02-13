BG vs AAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 12

Brother Gas (BG) will take on Al Aziz Developers (AAD) in the 12th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Sunday, February 13, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Brother Gas are one of the top contenders for the title. In their first match, they defeated Shama Stylish Living but could not win their previous game.

Brother Gas, who have experienced and talented players, will want to take advantage of their personnel to get back on top by winning this match.

Al Aziz Developers will play their first match of the tournament, and will be hoping to start the tournament on a high note.

BG vs AAD Probable Playing XIs

BG XI

Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Afzal, Tanvir Javed, Zahid Ali, Mohammad Azhar, Jiju Janardhanan, Matiullah Khan, Mujahid Amin

AAD XI

Junaid Shamzu, Hamid Nawaz, Mohammad Younus, Muhammad Imran (wk), Rijvan Bheda, Ahsan Shahzad, Faisal Hursuk, Maaz Irfan, Ali Imran Zaidi, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Raziq.

Match Details

Match: Brother Gas vs Al Aziz Developers, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 13, 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce.

Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's BG vs AAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: He has scored 63 runs in two games at an average of 31.33, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. Tahir is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Usman Khan: He has been one of the most important players for his side, scoring 75 runs at an average of 37.5 in just two innings. Usman is a must-have for your BG vs AAD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mohammad Azhar: He had a rare failure in the previous game. However, he picked up two wickets in the game prior to that. Azhar could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Zahid Ali: He did exceptionally well with the ball in the previous game, taking one wicket. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BG vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Jiju Janardhanan (BG)

Ahsan Shahzad (AAD)

Dawood Ejaz (BG)

Key stats for BG vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Rijvan Bheda - 1471 runs and 67 wickets in 87 games; batting average: 28.29.

Omer Farooq – 109 runs and one wicket in 23 games; batting average: 4.73.

Usman Khan - 775 runs and one wicket in seven games; batting average: 48.44.

BG vs AAD Dream11 Prediction

BG vs AAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Junaid Shamzu, Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar, Umer Farooq, Ahsan Shahzad, Rijvan Bheda, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Ali Imran Zaidi.

Captain: Mohammad Azhar. Vice-captain: Rijvan Bheda

BG vs AAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Junaid Shamzu, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar, Ahsan Shahzad, Rijvan Bheda, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Ali Imran Zaidi.

Captain: Usman Khan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Azhar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar