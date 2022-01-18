BG vs BUK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 15

Brother Gas will take on Bukhatir XI in the 15th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Tuesday, 18th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Brother Gas are having a great run this season having won all three of their games. They are in second position and come into this game on the back of a big 157-run win over Vision Shipping.

Meanwhile, Bukhatir XI started their season with two consecutive losses. But they rebounded to win their first game of the season against the Karwan Strikers, whom they defeated by 14 runs. Bukhatir XI are now placed in fifth spot in the points table.

BG vs BUK Probable Playing 11 Today

Brother Gas

Mohammad Azhar (C), Dawood Ejaz, Mohammad Waseem, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Arsalan Javed, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Zeeshan Abid (WK)

Bukhatir XI

Khalid Shah (C) (WK), Ankur Sangwan, Hassan Eisakhel, Jamshaid Zafar, Renjith Mani, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Unaib Rehman, Vriitya Aravind, Irfan Yousufzai, Mohammed Halan

Match Details

Match: Brother Gas vs Bukhatir XI, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been favorable for the batters. Batters have made full use of the shorter boundaries to dominate the bowlers. The average first-innings score in the last five games here is 188 runs.

Today’s BG vs BUK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has 133 runs to his name in three games at an average of 44.33. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 180, including a century.

Batters

Tanvir Javed: Tanvir is leading the run-scoring charts for Brother Gas. He has scored 154 runs in three games at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 171.11.

Usman Khan: Usman Khan was brilliant in the previous game, smashing a magnificent ton. He scored 121 runs at a massive strike rate of 208.62.

All-rounders

Hassan Eisakhel: Eisakhel is the top scorer for Bukhatir XI so far in the tournament. He has scored 105 runs in three games at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 184.21.

Jiju Janardhanan: Jiju has made handy contributions in both departments of the game. He has scored 34 runs and picked up two wickets in three games.

Bowlers

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar has been impressive with the ball and is leading the wicket-taking charts. He has eight wickets under his belt at an economy of just 4.19.

Zahid Ali: Ali has been consistent with the ball this season. He has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy of under 6.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azhar: 277 points

Hamdan Tahir: 222 points

Tanvir Javed: 220 points

Zahid Ali: 195 points

Usman Khan: 182 points

Important stats for BG vs BUK Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azhar: 3 matches, 8 wickets

Hamdan Tahir: 3 matches, 133 runs

Tanvir Javed: 3 matches, 154 runs

Zahid Ali: 3 matches, 5 wickets

Usman Khan: 1 match, 121 runs

BG vs BUK Dream11 Prediction Today

BG vs BUK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Hassan Eisakhel, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Khalid Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar

Captain: Mohammad Azhar Vice-Captain: Usman Khan

BG vs BUK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Hassan Eisakhel, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Vritiya Aravind, Dawood Ejaz, Ankur Sangwan, Unaib Rehman

Captain: Tanvir Javed Vice-Captain: Hassan Eisakhel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee