BG vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 League, Match 27

Brother Gas (BG) will be up against the NFL Falcons (FAL) in the 27th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Brother Gas have won three out of their four Sharjah CBFS T10 League matches and are currently second in Group B. They beat the Qudran International by seven wickets in their last game. The NFL Falcons, on the other hand, have won only one out of their three Sharjah CBFS T10 League matches and are fourth in the standings. They won their last fixture against Shama Stylish Living by 24 runs.

BG vs FAL Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Mohammad Azhar (C), Dawood Ejaz, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Muhammad Afzal, Saqib Manshad.

FAL XI

Abdul Hafeez Afridi (C), Abdul Malik, Safeer Tariq (WK), Bharat Jethwa, Hardik Pai, Zahir Siddiqi, Naqash Basharat, Syed Maqsood, Tariq Hussain, Wajahat Butt, Sagheer Afridi.

Match Details

BG vs FAL, Match 27, Sharjah CBFS T10 League

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket gets easier to bat on as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue being 86 runs.

Today’s BG vs FAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the NFL Falcons, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in four matches.

Batters

Usman Khan: Usman is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 138 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 215-plus in four CBFS T10 League matches.

Jiju Janardhanan: Janardhanan has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 while also picking up two wickets in four matches.

All-rounders

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar has bowled exceptionally well in the CBFS T10 League, picking up nine wickets in four outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Syed Maqsood: Maqsood has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 171-plus in three matches. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock on Saturday.

Bowlers

Mujahid Amin: Amin has picked up five wickets in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Zahir Siddiqi: Siddiqi has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 8.40 in three matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azhar (BG) - 313 points

Usman Khan (BG) - 245 points

Hamdan Tahir (BG) - 175 points

Mujahid Amin (BG) - 171 points

Abdul Malik (FAL) - 164 points

Important Stats for BG vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Malik: 63 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 123.53 and ER - 10.80

Mohammad Azhar: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 9.57

Usman Khan: 138 runs in 4 matches; SR - 215.63

Hamdan Tahir: 90 runs in 4 matches; SR - 166.67

Syed Maqsood: 55 runs in 3 matches; SR - 171.88

BG vs FAL Dream11 Prediction Today (CBFS T10 League)

BG vs FAL Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Tariq Hussain, Mohammad Azhar, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Syed Maqsood, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Naqash Basharat.

Captain: Mohammad Azhar. Vice-captain: Abdul Malik.

BG vs FAL Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Wajahat Butt, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Tariq Hussain, Mohammad Azhar, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Zahir Siddiqi.

Captain: Abdul Hafeez Afridi. Vice-captain: Usman Khan.

