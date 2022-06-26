BG vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 3

Brother Gas (BG) will take on Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in the Quarter Final 3 match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Brother Gas have performed exceptionally well in this year's Bukhatir tournament and are currently among the strongest teams in the tournament. Fair Deal Defenders, on the other hand, had a season full of ups and downs.

Fair Deal Defenders will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Brother Gas is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Brother Gas.

BG vs FDD Probable Playing XI

BG Playing XI

Mohammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Afzal, Tanvir Javed, Usman Khan, Mohammed Saleem, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Laxman Manjrekar, Matiullah Khan, Saqib Manshad, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali

FDD Playing XI

Muhammad Yasir (c), Muhammad Imran-OD (wk), Sayed M Saqlain, Wahab Hassan, Saud Afzal, Araslan Javaid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sabir Jamil, Suleman Khalid, Muhammad Sagheer Khan, Muhammad Zameer

Match Details

BG vs FDD, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 3

Date and Time: June 26, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BG vs FDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Tahir, who played exceptionally well in the last match against MLG, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 26 runs in just 18 balls and took one catch.

Batters

U Khan and T Javed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Hassan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 16 runs and took one wicket in the first match against BG.

All-rounders

M Waseem and M Saghir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Waseem smashed 45 runs in just 19 balls and took two wickets in the last match against MLG.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Manshad and U Farooq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Yasir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BG vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem (BG)

M Saghir Khan (FDD)

R Amanat Ali (FDD)

Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Waseem - 208 runs and three wickets

M Saghir - 30 runs and five wickets

R Amanat Ali - 120 runs and two wickets

Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Tahir, U Khan, T Javed, W Hassan, M Waseem, M Afzal, R Amanat Ali, M Saghir Khan, S Manshad, U Farooq, M Yasir

Captain: M Waseem Vice Captain: M Saghir

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: F Babar, U Khan, T Javed, W Hassan, M Waseem, M Afzal, R Amanat Ali, M Saghir Khan, S Manshad, U Farooq, M Yasir

Captain: M Waseem Vice Captain: R Amanat Ali

