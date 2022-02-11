BG vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 7

Brother Gas (BG) will take on the Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in the seventh match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 on Friday, February 11. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE will host this contest.

Brother Gas have gotten off to a fabulous start in the Sharjah CBFS T10. They defeated Shama Stylish Living by 39 runs in the opening contest and currently occupy the top spot on the table. Usman Khan and Hamdan Tahir were the top performers with the bat while captain Mohammad Azhar picked up two wickets.

Meanwhile, this will be the first match for the Fair Deal Defenders who will want to get off to a winning start. They seem to have a balanced squad on paper and will hope to perform well to begin the tournament.

BG vs FDD Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed, Zeeshan Abid, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar (C), Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad, Mujahid Amin.

FDD XI

Ibrahim Muhammad Malik, Irshad Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Farhan Ahmad, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Yasir (C), Wajid Khan, Abdul Rehman, Faisal Shafique, Mohammad Jamshaid.

Match Details

Match: BG vs FDD, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 7.

Date and Time: 11th February, 2022, 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. 120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s BG vs FDD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir: Tahir was fabulous in the previous match and will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He scored 30 runs in just 17 deliveries in the last game and was also decent behind the stumps.

Batters

U Khan: Khan was the star of the show for Brother Gas and it was his stylish knock that sealed the win for them. He amassed 65 runs in only 23 balls last time out.

All-rounders

M Azhar: Azhar is expected to lead from the front once again. He scalped two wickets in the last match and will be hoping to pick up a few more victims.

Bowlers

Z Ali: Ali bowled in the right areas in the last match and managed to pick up a wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

U Khan (Brother Gas) – 115 points.

M Azhar (Brother Gas) – 74 points.

H Tahir (Brother Gas) – 58 points.

Z Ali (Brother Gas) – 33 points.

T Javed (Brother Gas) – 36 points.

Important stats for BG vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

U Khan: 65 runs.

M Azhar: 2 wickets.

H Tahir: 30 runs.

BG vs FDD Dream11 Prediction Today

Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, U Khan, T Javed, I Muhammad, S Babar, M Azhar, M Yasir, SM Saqlain, Z Ali, S Manshad, F Ahmad.

Captain: U Khan | Vice-Captain: M Azhar.

Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, U Khan, T Javed, J Janardhanan, S Babar, M Azhar, M Yasir, SM Saqlain, Z Ali, S Manshad, F Ahmad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: H Tahir | Vice-Captain: M Yasir.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra