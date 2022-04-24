BG vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T13 League 2022, Match 13

Brother Gas (BG) will take on Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in the 13th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

Brother Gas are in penultimate position in the points table. They suffered a loss at against Interglobe Marine in their previous match, failing to defend a score of 107. Meanwhile, Fair Deal Defenders have won one of their two games so far and are second in the standings. They defeated Mid East Metals in their most recent outing.

BG vs FDD Probable Playing XIs

BG

Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Mohammad Azhar, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali (c), Saqib Manshad, Mujahid Amin.

FDD

Rizwan Ali, Wajid Khan, Farhan Ahmed, Muhammad Imran Od (wk), Asfandyar Khan, Suleman Khalid, Salman Babar, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohammad Yasir (c), Haider Ali Khan, Mohammad Jamshaid Ali.

Match Details

Match: BG vs FDD, Sharjah Ramadan T13 League 2022, Match 13.

Date and Time: April 24, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, and batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 runs is expected to be par.

Today’s BG vs FDD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Abid is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He will expect a big knock here.

Batters

W Khan is an experienced campaigner who will hope to take charge of the match situation. He has scored 25 runs and has also scalped two wickets so far.

All-rounders

M Waseem is a fabulous all-rounder who can be influential with both bat and ball. He has scored 41 runs and taken three wickets so far. He could prove to be a wise captaincy pick for your BG vs FDD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

R Amanat Ali will hope to lead the bowling unit of Fair Deal Defenders. He has scored 26 runs and has taken two wickets as well.

Five best players to pick in BG vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem (BG) – 187 points

W Khan (FDD) – 105 points

R Amanat Ali (FDD) – 103 points

A Hanif (FDD) – 78 points

S Afzal (FDD) – 67 points.

Key stats for BG vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem: 41 runs and 3 wickets

W Khan: 25 runs and 2 wickets

R Amanat Ali: 26 runs and 2 wickets

A Hanif: 2 wickets

S Afzal: 31 runs.

BG vs FDD Dream11 Prediction

BG vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Abid, W Khan, S Afzal, F Tariq, U Khan, M Waseem, M Yasir, M Azhar, R Amanat Ali, A Hanif, J Janardhanan

Captain: M Waseem, Vice-Captain: W Khan.

BG vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Abid, W Khan, S Afzal, F Tariq, U Khan, M Waseem, M Azhar, R Amanat Ali, A Hanif, J Janardhanan, U Farooq

Captain: R Amanat Ali. Vice-Captain: U Khan.

