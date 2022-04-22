BG vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 7

The seventh match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see Brother Gas (BG) take on Interglobe Marine (IGM) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Friday.

Sharjah Ramadan T20 champions Interglobe Marine are back in action as they eye T10 glory this time around. Blessed with a strong and resourceful roster, IGM will look to start their campaign with a solid win. However, they face a decent Brother Gas side who could only make it as far as the quarter-finals of the T20 tournament. Although IGM will start as favorites, Brother Gas' depth and batting firepower should make for a cracking contest in Sharjah.

BG vs IGM Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Mohammad Azhar, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali (c), Saqib Manshad and Mujahid Amin.

IGM XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Luqman Hazrat, Mohammad Zahid, CP Rizwan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem and Attaullah.

Match Details

BG vs IGM, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 22nd April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the batters are expected to dominate proceedings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While the pacers will get the new ball to move around in the early stages, the dimensions of the ground will go against them. With dew coming into play, the spinners will struggle to grip the ball despite there being some turn available. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100-110 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BG vs IGM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Singh: Sandeep Singh was one of the star performers for IGM in the T20 version of the Sharjah Ramadan League, scoring handy runs in the middle overs. While he may not keep wickets for IGM, Sandeep's batting ability alone should earn him a spot in your BG vs IGM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Basil Hameed: Basil Hameed has been consistent in white-ball cricket for quite some time now, even earning a few UAE caps. He has the ability to anchor an innings and shift gears when needed. Hameed is a handy option with the ball as well, making him a fine option for your BG vs IGM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

CP Rizwan: CP Rizwan is another UAE international who has had a fruitful last year or so. He has the experience of playing in this format, having featured in the Abu Dhabi T10 League as well. Given his recent exploits, Rizwan is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Zahid Ali: Brother Gas captain Zahid Ali was one of the best performers in the T20 competition, picking up eight wickets in just four games. Apart from his new-ball prowess, Zahid can nail the yorkers consistently in the death overs, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BG vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Asif Mumtaz (IGM)

Zahid Ali (BG)

Mohammad Zahid (IGM)

Important stats for BG vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Asif Khan - 196 runs in 5 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 49.00

Zahid Ali - 8 wickets in 4 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 16.50

Attaullah - 11 wickets in 5 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 11.63

BG vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

BG vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Singh, H Tahir, B Hameed, D Ejaz, M Afzal, C Rizwan, M Azhar, A Mumtaz, J Janardhanan, Z Ali and Ataullah.

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: H Tahir.

BG vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, H Tahir, B Hameed, D Ejaz, V Sukumaran, C Rizwan, M Azhar, A Mumtaz, J Janardhanan, Z Ali and Ataullah.

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: M Azhar.

