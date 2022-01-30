BG vs KAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Semi-Final 1

Brother Gas will take on Karwan Blues in the first semi-final of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.

Brother Gas have shown incredible consistency in the tournament, winning five of their six games thus far. They are the favourites to make it to the final of the competition.

Meanwhile, Karwan Blues won their last three games to book their spot in the semi-final. They finished third in the points table, with four wins and two defeats.

BG vs KAB Probable Playing XIs

BG XI

Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar (c), Zahid Ali, Arsalan Javed, Mujahid Amin.

KAB XI

Fahad Nawaz (c), Lovepreet Bajwa, Waqas Jutt, Ashwanth Valthapa (wk), Irfan Maqsood, M Ismail Khan, Ahaan Fernandes, Karthik Meiyappan, Taimoor Malik, Muhammad Farazuddin, Umaid Rehman.

Match Details

Match: BG vs KAB, Sharjah CBFS T20, Semi Final 1.

Date and Time: 30th January, 2022; 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The track is batting-friendly, so batters should find assistance in both innings of the game. Spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s BG vs KAB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Singh is a wise choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Fantasy team. He can score runs consistently, having scored 198 runs in five innings at an average of 49.5 in the tournament.

Batters

F Nawaz has been impressive with bat and the ball. In six games, he has scored 190 runs, and has also picked up five wickets.

All-rounders

M Farazuddin is a brilliant all-rounder, who has had a superb campaign so far. He could be a wise captaincy choice for your BG vs KAB Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

K Meiyappan is a brilliant bowler who will be expected to lead his team once again. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker with M Azhar in the competition, with 13 wickets apiece.

Five best players to pick in BG vs KAB Dream11 prediction team

K Meiyappan (KAB) – 461 points.

M Azhar (BG) – 452 points.

M Farazuddin (KAB) – 406 points.

F Nawaz (KAB) – 409 points.

L Singh (KAB) – 340 points.

Key stats for BG vs KAB Dream11 prediction team

K Meiyappan: 13 wickets.

M Azhar: 13 wickets.

F Nawaz: 190 runs and 5 wickets.

L Singh: 198 runs.

BG vs KAB Dream11 Prediction Today

BG vs KAB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Singh, H Tahir, F Nawaz, A Fernandes, U Khan, M Farazuddin, M Waseem, S Khan, K Meiyappan, M Azhar, Z Ali.

Captain: F Nawaz. Vice-Captain: M Farazuddin.

BG vs KAB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Singh, H Tahir, F Nawaz, A Fernandes, U Khan, M Farazuddin, M Waseem, S Khan, K Meiyappan, M Azhar, Z Ali.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: K Meiyappan. Vice-Captain: M Azhar.

Edited by Bhargav