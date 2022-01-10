BG vs MGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 5

Brother Gas (BG) will be up against MGM Cricket Club (MGM) in the fifth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Brother Gas will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against Savannah Lions CC by a massive 93-run margin. They are currently second in the points table. MGM Cricket Club, on the other hand, are placed just below their opponents in the standings. They beat Savannah Lions CC by eight wickets in their last match.

BG vs MGM Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Mohammad Azhar (C), Dawood Ejaz, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Abhinand Maladath, Omer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad, Mujahid Amin, Zeeshan Abid.

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (C), Adeel Malik, Rahul Chopra (WK), Waqas Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Danish Qureshi, Mayank Chowdary, Malik Ghulam, Hashit Kaushik, Naseer Akram.

Match Details

BG vs MGM, Match 5, Sharjah CBFS T20

Date and Time: 10th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 195 runs.

Today’s BG vs MGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir scored 101 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 224.4 in the last match against Savannah Lions CC.

Batters

Tanvir Javed: Javed was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 106-run knock at a strike rate of 186.0.

Waqas Ali: Ali scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 157-plus against Savannah Lions CC. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

All-rounders

Muhammad Hassan: Hassan is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He scalped three wickets while leaking only three runs in the last match.

Omer Farooq: Farooq can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He scalped a wicket in the last game.

Bowlers

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar bowled exceptionally well against Savannah Lions CC, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 5.3.

Danish Qureshi: Qureshi picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.3 in his last match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Hamdan Tahir (BG) - 156 points

Tanvir Javed (BG) - 151 points

Mohammad Azhar (BG) - 151 points

Danish Qureshi (MGM) - 103 points

Muhammad Hassan (MGM) - 76 points

Important Stats for BG vs MGM Dream11 prediction team

Tanvir Javed: 106 runs in 1 match; SR - 186.0

Hamdan Tahir: 101 runs in 1 match; SR - 224.4

Mohammad Azhar: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.3

Waqas Ali: 44 runs in 1 match; SR - 157.1

Danish Qureshi: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.3

BG vs MGM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T20)

BG vs MGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Waqas Ali, Ansar Khan, Tanvir Javed, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi.

Captain: Hamdan Tahir. Vice-captain: Omer Farooq.

BG vs MGM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Ansar Khan, Tanvir Javed, Omer Farooq, Malik Ghulam, Mohammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Danish Qureshi, Hashit Kaushik.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Omer Farooq. Vice-captain: Ansar Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar