BG vs MLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 3rd Quarter-Final 

Brother Gas (BG) will take on Medsol Labs-Ghi CC (MLG) in the third quarter-final of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Medsol Labs-Ghi CC have struggled so far in the competition and find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Brother Gas, on the other hand, have been in brilliant form in the Bukhatir T10 League 2022, winning two of their three games so far.

They will be eager to maintain their form against MLG as a win will secure their place in the semi-finals. Overall, a much more exciting game for a spot in the semi-final awaits us in Sharjah.

BG vs MLG Probable Playing XI

BG XI

Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Afzal, Tanvir Javed, Umer Faroog (c), Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Laxman Manjrekar, Nasir Faraz, Muhammad Azhar, Wasim Akram, Aayan Khan

MLG XI

Rizwan Azam (c), Abdul Malik, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Mudassar Ali, Safeer Tariq (wk), Salman Shahid, Shahan Akram, Sunny Azam, Uzair Maan, Magsood Hussain

Match Details

BG vs MLG, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 3rd Quarter-Final

Date and Time: July 17, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Today's BG vs MLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Safeer Tariq: Tariq didn't have a good outing in the last game, scoring only five runs. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the middle order, which makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Batter

Usman Khan: He is a powerful batter who can clear boundaries easily. He is one of the best batters in the competition, thanks to his hard-hitting abilities and experience in this format. He has scored 182 runs at an excellent average of 91.00 in three games so far in the competition.

All-rounder

Laxman Manjrekar: He's a reliable performer with the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 42 runs at an average of 14.00 and has scalped three wickets in as many games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowler

Hafeez Ur Rehman: His ability to swing the ball both ways has benefited him, making him a must-have player for your fantasy side. He has picked up seven wickets at an impressive average of 6.57 in three games so far in the tournament.

Top three players to pick in BG vs MLG Dream11 prediction team

Sunny Azam (MLG): 98 points

Muhammad Afzal (BG): 97 points

Abdul Malik (MLG): 85 points

Important Stats for BG vs MLG Dream11 prediction team

Mudassar Ali - Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 10.00.

Maqsood Hussain - 124 runs in three games; batting average: 62.00.

Jiju Janardhanan - 75 runs in three games; batting average: 37.50.

BG vs MLG Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

BG vs MLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Zeeshan Abid, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Maqsood Hussain, Umer Farooq, Laxman Manjrekar, Nasir Faraz, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Mudassar Ali, Sunny Azam

Captain: Usman Khan Vice Captain: Maqsood Hussain

BG vs MLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Zeeshan Abid, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Maqsood Hussain, Umer Farooq, Laxman Manjrekar, Nasir Faraz, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Mudassar Ali, Sunny Azam

Captain: Usman Khan Vice Captain: Hafeez Ur Rehman

