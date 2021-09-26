BG vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League T20 2021, Match 3

Bhairahawa Gladiators will take on Pokhara Rhinos in the third match of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday.

In the last season of the Everest Premier League T20, Bhairahawa Gladiators managed to win two of their five matches. Meanwhile, Pokhara Rhinos finished winless. The two sides had squared off twice last year with the Gladiators winning on both occasions. They are the favourites to win this time as well.

BG vs PR Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar, Sharvin Muniandy, Kushal Malla, Pradeep Airee, Bhuvan Karki, Durgesh Gupta, Dammika Prasad, Dipesh Shrestha, Krishna Karki

PR XI

Binod Bhandari, Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Rit Gautam, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Asela Gunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Kishore Mahato, Sushan Bhari

Match Details

BG vs PR, Everest Premier League T20 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 26th September, 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The first two matches of the competition suggest that the nature of the track here is balanced. Both bowlers and batsmen will find assistance in almost equal proportion. Swing bowlers will enjoy themselves on the track while spinners will have to struggle to fetch wickets.

Today’s BG vs PR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Upul Tharanga is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has plenty of experience at international level and has played for Sri Lanka throughout the year. He has amassed 3000 runs in T20s at an average of nearly 30.

Batters

Tamim lqbal is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket and has featured in plenty of international matches for Bangladesh. Tamim has scored more than 6000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 31.14.

All-rounders

Asela Gunaratne can prove to be very influential for Pokhara Rhinos. In just 75 T20 matches, Gunaratne has plundered 1300 runs in T20 cricket. He has also picked up 50 wickets and can be a wonderful multiplier choice for your BG vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Kesrick Williams is among the best fast-bowlers in the competition. The Caribbean pacer has picked as many as 150 scalps in 108 matches at an economy rate of 8.68

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Upul Tharanga (BG)

Tamim Iqbal (BG)

Asela Gunaratne (PR)

Kesrick Williams (PR)

Richard Levi (PR)

Important stats for BG vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Upul Tharanga: 3384 runs in 125 matches

Tamim Iqbal: 6479 runs in 229 matches

Asela Gunaratne: 1398 runs and 50 wickets in 75 matches

Kesrick Williams: 140 wickets in 108 matches

BG vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today

BG vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tharanga, T Iqbal, S Vesawkar, R Levi, S Muniandy, S Arachchige, A Gunaratne, D Gupta, B Karki, S Bhari, K Williams

Captain: T Iqbal, Vice-Captain: A Gunaratne

BG vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Tharanga, T Iqbal, S Vesawkar, R Levi, S Muniandy, S Arachchige, A Gunaratne, P Airee, D Gupta, B Karki, K Williams

Captain: U Tharanga, Vice-Captain: K Williams

Edited by Diptanil Roy