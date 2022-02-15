BG vs QUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 18

Brother Gas (BG) will take on Qudran International (QUD) in the 18th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Tuesday, February 15, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Brother Gas are one of the strong contenders for the title. With two victories from three games, they are second in the points table. Meanwhile, Qudran International are also in excellent form, occupying third position in the points table with two wins.

Considering the form of both teams, this game is expected to be a high-voltage affair.

BG vs QUD Probable Playing XIs

BG

Mohammad Azhar, Dawood Ejaz, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Afzal, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Usman Khan, Zahid Ali.

QUD

Zahir Ahmed (c), Hameed Hameedi, Rizwan Ahmed, Anil Kumar Sharma, Umer Yasin, Imran Javed, Naseeb Khan (wk), Abdullah Lala, U Doger, Irshad Hussain, Mehran Raja.

Match Details

Match: Brother Gas vs Qudran International, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 15, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Today's BG vs QUD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: He has scored 63 runs in three games at an average of 21, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. Tahir is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Usman Khan: He has been one of the most important players for his team, scoring 114 runs at an average of 38 in three innings. Usman is a must-have in your BG vs QUD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mohammad Azhar: He has been fabulous with the ball in the previous game, taking a 5-fer at an economy rate of 5.5. Azhar could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Zahir Ahmed: Ahmed did exceptionally well with the ball in his previous game, taking two wickets at an average of 9.00. That makes him an excellent pick in your fantasy team for this match.

Three best players to pick in BG vs QUD Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Ali-II (BG): 98 points.

Umer Doger (QUD): 116 points.

Tanvir Javed (BG): 80 points.

Key stats for BG vs QUD Dream11 prediction team

Hameed Khan Hameedi - 130 runs in his last three games; batting average: 43.33.

Imran Javed – Eight runs and three wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 13.00.

Anil Kumar Sharma - Four runs and three wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 9.00.

BG vs QUD Dream11 Prediction

BG vs QUD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Umer Yasin, Anil Kumar Sharma, Mohammad Azhar, Tanvir Javed, Hameed Hameedi, Abdullah Lala, Saqib Manshad, Zahid Ali, Zahir Ahmed.

Captain: Mohammad Azhar. Vice-captain: Hameed Hameedi.

BG vs QUD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Umer Yasin, Mohammad Azhar, Imran Javed, Hameed Hameedi, Abdullah Lala, Zahid Ali, Zahir Ahmed, U Doger.

Captain: Hameed Hameedi. Vice-captain: Mohammad Azhar.

Edited by Bhargav