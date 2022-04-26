BG vs RKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 21

Brother Gas (BG) will lock horns with Rehan Khan Events (RKE) in the 21st match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Brother Gas are third in the Group D & E points table, winning one out of their two games. They defeated the Fair Deal Defenders by 17 runs in their last match. Rehan Khan Events, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost two in two. They lost their last match against Syed Agha CC by 56 runs.

BG vs RKE Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Muhammad Waseem (C), Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Zeeshan Abid (WK), Umer Farooq, Mati Khan, Muhammad Azhar, Saqib Manshad, Sayyed Hasan.

RKE XI

Bilal Khurshid, Vinod Raghavan, Ahmed Samir, Rehan Khan (C), Arif Ibrahim (WK), Muzamil Khan, Kaif Jamil, Adnan Khan, Wasee ur Rehman, Burhanudin Sabir, Farhad Khan.

Match Details

BG vs RKE, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 15

Date and Time: 27th April 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, THE bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 119 runs.

Today’s BG vs RKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arif Ibrahim: Although Ibrahim has underperformed so far in the tournament, he is expected to contribute well in Wednesday's contest.

Batters

Vinod Raghavan: Raghavan is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 22 runs in two matches.

Usman Khan: Khan has smashed 53 runs at a strike rate of 203.85 in two matches.

All-rounders

Mohammad Waseem: Waseem has scalped three wickets while also scoring 41 runs in two matches. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 11.00 in two outings for Brother Gas. He can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Wasee ur Rehman: Rehnan has been in brilliant form, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in two matches. He could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Jiju Janardhanan: Janardhanan has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 151.02 in two matches, while also taking a wicket. His batting ability down the order makes him a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Waseem (BG) - 195 points

Wasee ur Rehman (RKE) - 180 points

Jiju Janardhanan (BG) - 135 points

Kaif Ali (RKE) - 109 points

Mohammad Azhar (BG) - 91 points

Important Stats for BG vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Waseem: 41 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 186.36 and ER - 9.67

Wasee ur Rehman: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.00

Jiju Janardhanan: 74 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 151.02 and ER - 10.80

Kaif Ali: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 12.00

Mohammad Azhar: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 11.00

BG vs RKE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

BG vs RKE Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arif Ibrahim, Usman Khan, Vinod Raghavan, Muhammad Afzal, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Azhar, Rehan Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Wasee ur Rehman, Farhad Khan, Kaif Ali.

Captain: Mohammad Waseem. Vice-captain: Wasee ur Rehman.

BG vs RKE Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arif Ibrahim, Usman Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Bilal Khurshid, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Azhar, Rehan Khan, Umer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Wasee ur Rehman, Kaif Ali.

Captain: Mohammad Waseem. Vice-captain: Mohammad Azhar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar