BG vs SSL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sharjah CBFS T10 match - February 8th, 2022

Brother Gas (BG) and Shama Stylish Living (SSL) will lock horns in their second meeting in the Sharjah CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, February 8.

Mohammad Azhar will continue to lead Brother Gas in the Sharjah CBFS T10 League. They lost to Interglobe by six wickets in the grand finale of the Sharjah CBFS T20, and will be eager to turn the tables this time around.

Brother Gas have a good blend of youth and experience this time around, so they will fancy their chances of winning the title. With the number of teams increasing this time, Brother Gas will have to be wary of new challenges, though.

Meanwhile, Shama Stylish Living don’t have enough match-winners in their ranks, but will look to make it big in their debut campaign. Their lack of experienced players could be their undoing this season.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BG vs SSL contest.

#3 Umair Ahmed (SSL)

Spain-born Umair Ahmed is one of the most sought-after players in this game. He has scored 69 runs in eight innings in his T10 career, and also picked up three wickets in five overs. He will be one of the all-rounders to keep an eye on.

#2 Usman Khan (BG)

Usman Khan, a top-order batter, smacked 247 runs in the T20 league, and looked in impressive touch. He was his team's leading run-scorer and overall third leading run-scorer in the tournament. He hit 22 maximums in six innings.

His strike rate of more than 180 means it could be challenging for bowlers to contain him. Once he settles down, the top-order batter usually gets a big score.

#1 Mohammad Azhar (BG)

Mohammad Azhar is a key bowler for Brothers Gas. He picked up 16 wickets in eight games in the recently concluded T20 competition. Azhar was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He will aim to continue his excellent performance in this competition.

Edited by Bhargav